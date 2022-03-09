Punishing 'Elden Ring' sets a new era of video game enjoyment

Last week, I mused about how the open world structure of “Horizon Forbidden West” hampered what would otherwise be an amazing game that would succeed much better in a more wide-linear setting.
This week, I want to take some time to muse about how the open world structure of “Elden Ring” helped elevate what would be yet another derivative, albeit polished “Souls” experience into what is almost assuredly going to be in the running for the best game of the year — and possibly one of the best games of the generation. Yes, FromSoftware’s latest punishing experience is the studio’s greatest accomplishment since it reinvented itself in 2009 with “Demon’s Souls” — serving as the culmination of more than a decade of game play design and structure refinements — despite a myriad of technical issues that can mar what would otherwise be gaming pleasure distilled into its more purest form.
The “Souls” formula has started to show its age in recent years. “Demon’s Souls” — with its focus on punishing difficulty, recognizable enemy patterns and minimalist storytelling — was a breath of fresh air for an industry that was on the verge of becoming stale. The dark fantasy action game from the makers of “Armored Core” and “Chromehounds” was everything video games weren’t at the time — creative, difficult but fair and focused on the game play experience over cut-scenes and stories written by high profile creatives. The game play mechanic of accumulating resources through killing enemies to raise your character level and purchase additional items was unique and inspired — pushing players to decide between forging ahead just a bit further for that extra boost, or to rest and save, thus re-spawning every slain enemy in the game.
That formula would be refined in the “Dark Souls” trilogy and “Bloodborne,” a unique “Souls” inspired game that focused more on fast-paced action than the slow, methodical defensive combat of previous efforts. But after four “Souls” titles, “Bloodborne” and “Sekiro,” which served as a spiritual successor, the formula was wearing thin. FromSoftware needed a reinvention, and what better way to do it than by chasing trends — namely, the open world design.
FromSoftware approaches the open world design in a manner that’s different from other studios — especially Ubisoft. Instead of a map filled with literally hundreds of question marks or other icons indicating something important, the nearly completely obscured map of “Elden Ring” is as empty as one can get. There’s no set towers to climb to unlock more portions of the map. There’s no bandit camps that must be cleared in order to reduce enemy concentrations. There’s no dedicated mission points to start new quests. It’s empty, and that’s what makes it so great.
“Elden Ring” is a game designed around player urgency and exploration. You see that castle in the distance obscured by the fog? Mount your goat-horse, Torrent, and head that way until you reach it and start exploring. The game’s structure is entirely freeform with only minimalist guiding to your next “objective,” should you decide to follow the main path. But following the main path with little to no exploration can leave your character under-leveled to fight the multitude of bosses that you’ll come across.
This lax approach to game structure can be fulfilling for many, and frustrating for some. There are no quest logs or any indication of progress beyond the lighting of shrines, which serve as respawn points and rest points. The few NPCs around the world will often mention quest objectives for you, such as searching for someone’s lost sister, or hunting down a particular enemy. But there’s no marker on your map to indicate where to go, or what to do in such a situation. It’s all on the player to remember this information, record it somewhere and then set out to complete the quest for rare items.
Some of the best moments of “Elden Ring” come from simply riding around an area and stumbling onto a new dungeon with a new enemy to fight, or some new loot to recover. Each dungeon has its own boss to fight and most are relatively easy — or, at least easy for FromSoftware standards — especially as you level up your character. But the storyline bosses, such as Margit, the Fell Omen, the first storyline boss you fight in-game, are some of the most difficult bosses FromSoftware has created. They’re more difficult because the game gives you so much freedom to do what you would like. So if you’re feeling frustrated by a boss, you can simply leave the area and come back to it another time, when you’re more powerful or more confident.
Dying is always a major aspect of FromSoftware titles, and “Elden Ring” is no different. You will die — a lot. But where that could be an increasingly frustrating element of other “Souls” titles, which would often make you traverse massive distances from your last spawn point in order to just get back to the boss — only to die again — checkpoints in “Elden Ring” are much more forgiving. There’s usually a shrine right outside a boss fight, ensuring that you can quickly jump back into the fight with minimal effort. It’s a small change, but it makes a world of difference.
It’s those small changes that really elevate “Elden Ring” above previous “Souls” games. It’s simultaneously the most difficult “Souls” title yet, as well as the easiest and most accessible because it gives you that freedom to explore and tackle enemies as you wish. Dying now doesn’t mean another five minute journey to get back to where you were at. You can be there in moments, ready for another round. You can also level up your character well beyond what’s needed by simply exploring and completing more menial tasks. Or you can acquire enough loot, magical spells and other items to just destroy a boss when you come across. The game is extremely forgiving in how you want to play and approach fights.
From a design perspective, it’s hard to top “Elden Ring” in almost any aspect. That’s what makes the technical issues so frustrating. This is a game that looks like it could have released in 2016 or 2017. It’s not a looker, but the commitment to a consistent art style is refreshing. Artistically, the game is amazing, while its technical aspects struggle. Even on the most powerful PC hardware, it can’t maintain a solid 60 FPS without major framerate drops and stuttering. These could be somewhat overlooked if they didn’t impact game play. But for a game designed around specific timing and reflexes, stuttering and frame drops can mean the difference between defeating a hard boss and losing at the last second.
On consoles, performance is no better. The PlayStation 5 version has a slightly better framerate, but it never reaches 60 FPS consistently. Its load times are also dramatically faster. But there’s massive amounts of screen tearing that can ruin the game. The Xbox Series X version has variable rate refresh support, which means televisions with VRR built-in can display the game without screen tearing or juddering. But only higher end televisions have that feature at the moment. The best way to ensure a smooth 60 FPS framerate is to play the PlayStation 4 version in backward compatibility mode on the PS5. But that game suffers from a severe loss of vegetation and other graphical effects. So there’s no real superior way to play the game from a technical perspective.
The performance issues are the only real blight on what would otherwise be one of the greatest games ever made. Then again, that seems to be a pattern with some titles. “The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time” was absolutely notorious for its horrible framerate on the Nintendo 64. Its successor, “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” — a clear inspiration for some of the design decisions in “Elden Ring” — also suffers from framerate issues on the Nintendo Switch. Hopefully, they’re ironed out quickly by FromSoftware. Even with that caveat, “Elden Ring” is a game everyone should try — even those who haven’t liked previous “Souls” games.
“Elden Ring” is available now on the Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.