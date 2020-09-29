Microsoft had quite the busy week last week, celebrating the announcement of publisher ZeniMax Media and the release of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-orders.
But it wasn’t all sunshine and roses — as, once again, major issues arose at most retailers, casting a shadow on what would have been an impressive week.
While Sony continues to write cheques to secure timed exclusive deals on titles like “Deathloop” and “GhostWire: Tokyo,” Microsoft opted to write one of the biggest cheques the video game industry has seen — $7.5 billion — and purchase ZeniMax, publisher of the aforementioned games, outright. It was the single largest acquisition Microsoft has ever made — eclipsing the $2.5 billion it paid for Mojang and “Minecraft.”
The deal is set to close in 2021, and will fully bring developers like Bethesda Softworks, id Software and Machine Games under the Xbox Games Studio banner. That means titles like “Doom,” “Fallout” and “The Elder Scrolls” will become first-party titles for Microsoft and the Xbox games label. It’s almost impossible to believe for Microsoft, which started this generation out with the flop that was the Xbox One and Kinect 2.0.
The conversation immediately shifted to the potential for exclusivity for the newest ZeniMax titles. Microsoft has already agreed to honor the PlayStation 5 exclusivity for “Deathloop” and “GhostWire: Tokyo,” ensuring neither game will see an Xbox platform for a full year after release. Every other title — including Bethesda’s much-hyped “Starfield” — is still on the table.
It’s highly doubtful that any new ZeniMax title will ever see the light of day on a PlayStation platform in the future. It just doesn’t make sense to spend that kind of money and still allow the games to appear on competing platforms. Sure, Microsoft allows “Minecraft” to be sold on every platform under the sun, but that’s a different type of title. “Minecraft” is one of those games that transcends gaming. The “Elder Scrolls” series — as popular as “Skyrim” remains — is not.
The only way “The Elder Scrolls VI” or the next “Doom” sees life on the PS5 is if Microsoft fully commits itself to the Xbox Gamepass. Microsoft could release ZeniMax titles on the PS5 for the standard retail price, while announcing and advertising that those games could be played for $10 a month on Gamepass. It would certainly be a coup for Microsoft, and would almost guarantee new subscriptions for the service, but still doesn’t seem to justify the $7.5 billion acquisition.
The hype and excitement of the ZeniMax purchase almost certainly drove even more hype for the next-gen consoles, as preorders opened the next day. Almost like clockwork, every major retailer site crashed. In a scene that has played out repeatedly in recent weeks, as Sony launched PS5 preorders, and NVidia opened sales of its new RTX 3080 graphics card, sites are being hammered with the launch of new technology.
Seriously, this is 2020 — as we all sadly know — so how are sites still struggling to maintain integrity with new product launches? Some have speculated that Covid-19 has played a part — of course — due to the fact that more people are at home, and therefore have more time to camp out on websites in order to get that must-have purchase. Others have directed their ire at “bots” — software programs that can trigger a purchase on a website literally the exact second that the product goes live — beating any regular customers from having a chance.
Either way, preordering an XSX or XSS was an exercise in frustration, patience and — for many — absolute futility. Trying to counter Sony’s disastrous PS5 pre-order launch, in which random sites opened early, Microsoft was crystal clear about the time, date and place that preorders would go live. Most sites immediately crashed as soon as that time hit. Others, like the Microsoft Store, seemed to buckle under the pressure, though they never fully died. The debate as to whether Sony’s random opening versus Microsoft’s carefully scheduled unveiling will not be solved. Both had their issues, but much of the complaints should be directed at retailers.
If Apple, which sells literally millions of new iPhones each year, can unveil a product, open pre-orders at a very specific time and still withstand the onslaught, other retailers can figure this out. It’s ridiculous how difficult it was for anyone to purchase either console. This isn’t 2005, when the Xbox 360 was supply constrained for nearly a year. Everyone has been around the block enough times to figure out a better solution. For Microsoft, it was a damper on what could have been a week of absolute celebration.
