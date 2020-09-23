PS5 off to rocky start ahead of launch

Sony has a marketing issue with its upcoming PlayStation 5.
That’s hard to believe for a new console that’s coming on the heels of the PlayStation 4, which has sold more than 110 million units to date. But after a PS5 Showcase Wednesday that featured numerous mistakes and half-truths that had to be denied and clarified in the hours after it debuted, a botched pre-order campaign that started more than 12 hours ahead of time and left many on the outside looking in and a public relations blunder from PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, who proudly proclaimed that Sony “believes in generations” — an obvious shot across the bow of Microsoft’s planned cross-generation strategy — before announcing three major PS5 titles would be cross-generation themselves, it’s hard to take any statement from the market leader at face value.
The planned PS5 Showcase lived up to the hype — at least from a pure games perspective. The showcase offered the first real glimpses of gameplay of “Demon’s Souls,” and revealed it would be a launch title. Fans were finally able to see gameplay of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales,” Insomniac Games’ smaller-scope spinoff of its hugely popular “Marvel’s Spider-Man.” Even on a compressed 1080p YouTube stream, it was easy to see how impressive both games looked.
As part of the announcements, Sony revealed the PS5 would launch Nov. 12 for $499 for the disc version and $399 for a digital-only version, which lacks a 4K UHD blu-ray drive. Similar to Microsoft with its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch, the PS5 will hit the market with two versions. But unlike the Xbox Series S, which is considerably weaker than its counterpart, the PS5 Digital Edition will be equal in power to the standard PS5. That was where the good will ended.
The trailer for “Demon’s Souls” stated the game would be a timed PS5 exclusive, and would launch on “other platforms” at a later date. This led many to speculate the game, a remake of a PlayStation 3 exclusive, would come to the PC, at the very least. Hours after the conference concluded, Sony had to run damage control, clarifying that the trailer was mistaken, and the game was exclusive to the new Sony console.
Fans saw their first glimpse of “Final Fantasy XVI,” but were left confused by the marketing speak at the end. Sony announced the game as a “PlayStation 5 console exclusive,” while fine print stated the game would come to other platforms and consoles later. Developer Square-Enix refused to elaborate further. Sony’s marketing department merely stated that it would come to the PS5 first. So is it coming to the PC or Xbox at a later date? No one knows.
After the hour-long presentation ended, Sony announced pre-orders would begin Thursday. That made sense, considering PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel said back in August that Sony would “let you know when pre-orders will happen.” He would go on to say that, “it’s not going to happen with a moment’s notice. We’re going to, at some point, let you know when you can pre-order a PS5, so please don’t feel like you have to go run and line up anywhere.”
Tell that last part to the gentleman who was standing behind me in Gamestop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, completely out of breath, because he literally ran from his work to get in line to secure one of the limited consoles for the November launch. I had planned on waiting and pre-ordering a console online, but too immediately headed for Gamestop when several major retailers announced immediately the pre-orders were open, and were sold out within minutes.
Though, not receiving a PS5 at launch might not be so bad, considering many of the game’s launch titles will be available on the PS4, despite Ryan’s insistence earlier this year that Sony “believes in generations.” After Microsoft embraced the cross-generation strategy to release a handful of its upcoming titles on the Xbox One — a strategy many ridiculed after the poor showing of “Halo Infinite” — Sony proudly proclaimed that it was time for a clean break from the PS4 hardware. That’s not the case.
“Horizon: The Forbidden Wests,” “Sackboy: A Big Adventure” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales” are all available on the last-generation hardware at launch. All three games were primary drivers of PS5 hype after Sony’s first showcase in July. It’s disingenuous, at best, to hype up these games as true next-generation exclusives in order to secure some marketing points, while they were always going to be cross-generation.
One could say that it’s good that the 110 million PS4 console owners can play those titles. And it is true. But cross-generation games rarely take advantage of new hardware beyond slightly improving graphics, rendering at a higher resolution and securing a more stable framerate. With so much of Sony’s marketing focused on the new SSD technology, and how it can open up new gameplay designs beyond faster load times, it’s a shame these games won’t be able to take advantage of that technology.
Now Ryan insists Sony will support the PS4 with additional software for another two to three years. Does that mean the newly announced “God of War” sequel will be cross-generation? Who knows. Sony probably doesn’t even know. But it’s frustrating to consider that Sony revealed the DualShock 4 controller will not work on the PS5 because players wouldn’t experience the new technology. If a game like “Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales” or “Horizon The Forbidden Wests” will be available on the PS4, as well as the PS5, the games would be fully playable with older technology.
As has been said countless times, Covid-19 has thrown a tremendous wrench into the launch strategies of both Microsoft and Sony. But this was a pre-recorded video that had been hinted at for nearly a month. There was no excuse for the plethora of communication issues surrounding the showcase. There’s also no excuse for hiding the cross-generation details of several of its games, while pushing a narrative that pointed to the complete opposite. The PS5 will be a success, but it’s not without its stumbling blocks.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.