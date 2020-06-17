PS5 debut creates more questions than answers

Begun, the next-gen console wars have.
After months of teasing and speculation, Sony finally formally announced the PlayStation 5, showcased the hardware and offered the first glimpse of software that will be arriving on the new console in the coming years. The pre-recorded show ran for slightly more than an hour and was almost entirely composed of trailers for new titles — some already announced, and others making their initial debut.
The presentation was a celebration of all things PlayStation — a symbolic conclusion of the previous seven years of console gaming, and the beginning of another generation — even as “The Last of Us Part II” and “Ghosts of Tsushima” are set to release in the coming weeks. There’s something exciting about a new generation of gaming, even if the lines have been blurred in recent years. While Sony continuously touted its belief in defined console generation shifts, Thursday’s presentation illustrated a significant messaging problem that both Sony and Microsoft will have to address soon enough.
With the upcoming ninth console generation, gaming technology has run into the wall of diminishing returns. It’s becoming harder and harder to make the graphical leaps that define each new console generation. Fancy new graphics and visuals are always the easiest way for console manufacturers to showcase their new hardware. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X are the most powerful consoles ever made and are a significant upgrade over the original 2013 hardware releases, very little that’s been shown thus far has taken advantage of that hardware.
Sony’s show had similar issues to the Xbox Series X “Inside Xbox” last month, in that it showed very little gameplay and focused more on smaller budget and independent titles. Sony offered a much better variety, showcasing new AAA titles like “Hitman III” and “Horizon II: The Forbidden Wests,” but few of those titles offered any gameplay glimpses. Almost all of the trailers were cinematic videos with little to no gameplay.
These cinematic trailers might do a good job of building anticipation and excitement for a new title, but they do little to build overall excitement about the capabilities of the hardware. The few gameplay trailers were of smaller budget games that, while they look fun and engaging, do not offer that wow factor that should define a console launch.
As with everything this year, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into everyone’s best laid plans, and reset much of the marketing cycle to zero. Sony and Microsoft have had to go back to the drawing board, forsaking an expansive E3-centered unveiling for more smaller and bite-sized shows and reveals. But both companies are still having issues generating the necessary hype.
By this time in 2013, five months ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we knew the price and many of the launch games for each system. The concrete release dates hadn’t been locked down, beyond a vague November date, but the main information was available. We knew what the games were going to look like, we knew what to expect from the next-gen consoles and excitement was palpable.
Seven years later, we just now have a look at the final PS5 hardware. We still haven’t seen any actual gameplay of the one game confirmed to launch this fall, “Spider-Man: Miles Morales.” It took Sony and developer Insomniac two days to confirm that the new “Spider-Man” title was not a sequel, a remaster of the original game or anything more than a smaller spin-off experience. There’s still a lot of unanswered questions from both Sony and Microsoft, and neither company is making it easy to discern the truth from what’s available.
To be fair, Microsoft has a first-party software event planned for July, and rumors point to a second PS5 event in August. There’s still five months to go until the anticipated launch of both systems, and that could easily change if COVID-19 flares up again. What consoles are available at launch will almost certainly sell out immediately to enthusiasts like myself, who will line up for — or at least pre-order online — both consoles. But Sony and Microsoft need to do a better job of explaining why these consoles are so important and why it’s time to put the PS4 and the Xbox One in the rear view mirror. Up to this point, both have failed to do that.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.