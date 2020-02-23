Lawton Pro Musica will present “Come to the Music” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church, 1916 W. Gore.
“Come to the Music” will feature a variety of choral pieces acknowledging the unifying factor of music in our individual lives and in our society. Selections include “Sing On, Dance On”, “How Can I Keep from Singing”, “Sing Me to Heaven”, and Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”.
The Cameron University Concert Choir, under the direction of Christian Morren, will serve as special guests at the concert. The choir will sing selections by Randall Stroope, Kim Andre Arnesen and a special selection, “Please Stay”, by Jake Runestad. The choir also will join Pro Musica singers in the title piece, “Come to the Music” by Joseph Martin and “The Music of Living” by Dan Forrest.
The overarching theme of the concert is that community is built by coming together, sharing the joy of music, being strengthened and encouraged by the experience and taking that feeling with us as we go. Guest Conductor Tom Willoughby chose the piece “In Meeting We Are Blessed” to illustrate this theme.
Lawton Pro Musica is made up of 16 professional singers who work to influence music throughout the community as church choir directors, singers and music educations. Nancy Willoughby is the executive director. Tom Willoughby is the guest conductor for this concert and Yiuka Chan is the accompanist.
“Come to the Music” is sponsored by the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust and Lawton Arts for All. The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.