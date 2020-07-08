Price of next-gen games could be on rise this fall

Prepare to pay a bit more for those shiny new next-generation games this fall.
Publisher 2K announced last week that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X versions of its “NBA 2K21” will retail for $69.99 when they release later this year. That’s $10 above the current industry standard of $59.99. This might be the harbinger of things to come, if a new report by games research firm IDG Consulting is accurate.
“The last time that next-gen launch software pricing went up was in 2005 and 2006, when it went from $49.99 to $59.99 at the start of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation,” IDG president and CEO Yoshio Osaki told GamesIndustry.biz. “During that time, the costs and prices in other affiliated verticals have gone up.”
Osaki pointed to box office ticket prices, which have risen 39 percent in that time. Netflix subscription prices have doubled — and that’s only if you count the standard tier. The premium tier with 4K capabilities has gone up even more. Cable television pricing has increased around 105 percent in the last 15 years.
Video games, on the other hand, have stayed relatively the same at $59.99. During the two console generation transitions in the last 15 years, development costs have increased between 200-300 percent. “Halo 4” cost nearly $100 million back in 2012 — doubling the cost of its predecessor, “Halo 3.” A year later, “Grand Theft Auto V” cost $130 million to develop. Today, game budgets hitting nine figures is more common than not, especially for heavy-hitter system-sellers like “The Last of Us Part II.” The better looking, more interactive and more heavily detailed the games are, the more resources they require, the higher their budgets balloon. For this past generation, those costs have been eaten by publishers — at least on the surface.
This is where microtransactions come into play. As the scale and detail of games expanded this generation, with almost every publisher chasing that golden goose of open worlds packed with activities and online interaction, so did the need to nickel and dime the player. “Destiny” has its bright engrams and silver, “Madden NFL” and “FIFA” have their “Ultimate Teams” and “NBA 2K” has its “Virtual Currency.” Games like “Assassin’s Creed,” “Tom Clancy’s The Division” and “Mortal Kombat 11” are packed to the gills with microtransactions in addition to the overpriced “expansions” that would have been passed off as mere downloadable missions the last generation. They’re all about extorting as much money from the player as possible.
According to the Entertainment Software Association and retail tracking group NPD, the video game industry received $36 billion in revenue from microtransactions in 2017. That total alone eclipsed the development and marketing budgets of the top 10 selling games of that year.
Many publishers have come under fire in recent years for their microtransaction exploitations. Random “loot boxes,” which require players to invest real money for the chance to possibly score a unique item or character, have been a boon for publishers like 2K and EA — both of whom utilize the tactics for their respective sports franchises. EA has no reason to avoid the practice, earning $993 million from live service mechanics during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Again, $993 million eclipses the marketing and production budget for every EA game currently in development.
So when publishers start crowing about the increase in development costs and how ever-growing budgets necessitate an increase in the standard retail price of next-generation titles, it’s hard to believe when looking at the financial reports at the end of each quarter. The industry is thriving in ways that could never have been foreseen, especially during the previous console generation, when so many publishers and studios went under due to said budget increases. But those that have survived have not only managed to thrive, but they’ve managed to excel in making more money than ever before — even as technically less games are released than in previous years. That’s because while less games are released, more individual copies are sold and those copies are often filled with additional money-making schemes.
A modest $10 bump in prices wouldn’t be too much to ask, if publishers were willing to back off microtransactions. That’s not going to happen. These publishers want to have their cake and eat it too. Who wouldn’t? But with the rise of subscription services, such as Xbox Gamepass, and various PC-oriented services, many might start thinking twice before plopping down an additional $10, when they can wait and catch it later.
—Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.