Washington's Armor

A promotional production still from “Washington’s Armor.” The film will premiere in Lawton on Jan. 13.

 Courtesy photo/

A premier of “Washington’s Armor,” part of which was shot at the Museum of the Great Plains, will be shown Jan. 13 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

“Washington’s Armor” was the first major production filmed in Lawton since it achieved the “Film Friendly” certification by completing the requirements of Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program in 2021. The historical, patriotic adventure film trilogy depicts the perilous journey of young George Washington 20 years before the revolutionary way.

