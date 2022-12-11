A premier of “Washington’s Armor,” part of which was shot at the Museum of the Great Plains, will be shown Jan. 13 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
“Washington’s Armor” was the first major production filmed in Lawton since it achieved the “Film Friendly” certification by completing the requirements of Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program in 2021. The historical, patriotic adventure film trilogy depicts the perilous journey of young George Washington 20 years before the revolutionary way.
There will be three showings, two during the day for students, 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., and one evening show for the general public and VIPS at 7 p.m., all at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
Prominent name cast members, to include Willie Mellina, who played the leading role of George Washington, will return to Lawton for autographs and pictures, and to discuss their experiences during filming the first part of the three-part film series. Capernaum Studios of “Washington’s Armor” will present the Museum of the Great Plains with artifacts and props used on the set during their filming in Lawton.
On Jan. 14, cast members will be at Museum of the Great Plains from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lawton middle and high schools can register students for the free daytime showings of the Lawton Premier by emailing arts@lawtonok.gov, or completing a form that can be found at SWOKARTS.com. Registration will close Jan. 6, 2023.
Tickets for the evening Lawton premier of “Washington’s Armor” went on sale Dec. 9 and start at $5. Early access VIP access tickets which includes small group meet-and-greets and photo-ops with the cast and crew of “Washington’s Armor” are $25. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to supporting Museum of the Great Plains.