From its conception, the upcoming “Predator” franchise prequel film “Prey” was meant to take place in the Comanche Nation. Director Dan Trachtenberg wanted the film’s dialogue to be delivered entirely in the Comanche language.
The production team set out to find a Comanche producer for the film and found their way to Lawton-born producer Jhane Myers, and Comanche language experts Kathryn Briner and Guy Narcomey.
Myers was excited to be involved with a project using her nation’s language. With projects underway to preserve the dying Comanche language, and only six living native speakers remaining, Myers saw it as a chance to promote the project to resurrect the language, as well as to create something novel in the history of film.
“There’s never been a new movie dubbed in Comanche,” Myers said. “We made history. I was raised by my grandparents, and this is something that they never would’ve imagined happening.”
The film did not end up being shot with entirely Comanche dialogue, though it was shot with a nearly entirely Native American and Canadian First Nation cast. Instead, the decision was made to present the film with an alternative Comanche dub recorded by the original actors.
This is where Narcomey and Briner came in.
Briner is the head of the Comanche Nation’s language department. For this project, she was presented with a particular challenge: translating English dialogue into Comanche.
“The difficulty came mostly from translating English dialogue into Comanche while preserving the meaning of the original lines,” Briner said. “The languages are very different from each other.”
The lines were translated and recorded by Briner and Narcomey. Both went to a studio in Oklahoma City to record the lines, helping the cast to better understand the language. Narcomey read male dialogue, while Briner read female.
“One of the biggest differences in the languages is emphasis,” Briner said. “So, by recording the dialogue, we were able to show them ‘this is the emphasis word.’”
Briner said that she considered a film like “Prey” to be a perfect vehicle to increase interest in the Comanche language.
“Action and horror movies are a great way to get people interested in the language,” Briner said. “It’s not very dialogue heavy, so people can hear it without feeling like they’re getting lost in all the words.”
Jhane Myers has been involved with movies involving Comanche culture and the Comanche language before. It’s something she takes a lot of pride in, particularly noting her work on the film “The Magnificent Seven.”
“When Denzel rides in in the movie, and he’s speaking Comanche, it was so much fun to see the movie with other Comanches and seeing their reaction to hearing those words in a movie.”
Myers said she still hopes to work on a production shot with entirely Comanche dialogue, as a step toward promoting the language, and toward preserving it.
“Film has always been a catalyst for change,” Myers said. “When kids see this, and hear the words, they might ask their parents or their grandparents about it, and through that, they might get interested in learning the language.”