It’s a whimsical painting, a prairie dog in a formal coat, baton in hand, conducting prairie dog musicians.
It’s also a perfect illustration of two important elements of Elmer Thomas Park: prairie dogs and musical instruments that are played in the park’s grandest structure, McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
“That would be perfect in the auditorium: prairie dogs and musical instruments. It should be hanging in the auditorium,” said Donna Watson, who is spearheading a fundraising effort to purchase “Orchestra on the Prairie” by Peggy Chun, a noted Pacific Rim artist who lived in Hawaii until her death, but who was born and raised in Lawton.
The work has been owned by Dr. Ross Hensley and his wife since he purchased it at a fundraiser for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra in 1995. Hensley recently donated the painting to the auction that is planned as a fundraiser for the Nov. 4 Arts for All Gala. Watson said after learning about Hensley’s plans, several LPO members began discussing the work, with the ultimate decision to raise enough money “so that we can be the high bidder at the gala auction.”
“That’s our objective,” she said, adding they are conducting a “whirlwind fundraiser” without a firm figure in mind. “We don’t have a clue about how much we will try to raise because we don’t know what the painting is worth.
“We’ll get as much as we can and hope for the best.”
Watson said their hope is that even if they aren’t the high bidder, whoever is will donate the painting to McMahon Auditorium.
“It needs a special place, and there’s room,” she said.
Patty Neuwirth, LPO executive director, said she and Lawton Arts and Humanities Administrator Jason Poudrier have looked over the auditorium and found a place in the lobby big enough to show “Orchestra on the Prairie” to its best advantage.
Watson said the painting is ideal for McMahon Auditorium.
“If people would stop and visualize: there are prairie dogs, outside the auditorium, playing instruments. It’s comical,” Watson said. “It fits our area. It belongs here. It works here, in the park, next to the auditorium. I can’t imagine another place.”
The painting is whimsical, a word that art experts also used to describe the Lawton native who was a painter for 20 years before she died in November 2008 after a six-year struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It’s the same disease that killed her twin sister, Bobbie Segler, in 1987, her brother Peter earlier this year, her mother and other family members.
Chun’s brother J.P. Richard said whimsical is the ideal word to describe his sister’s works — and the woman herself.
“Oh, yeah. To the nth degree,” he said, admitting he was always puzzled by the way his sister came up with ideas and put them on paper. “It just baffles me. We’ve looked at some of this stuff and wondered, where did she come up with the idea?”
Richard said he was always amazed that his sisters were so creative. Peggy, a teacher (speech and drama) by training, came to art later in life.
“Peggy never even picked up a paint brush until her twin sister Bobbie died in 1987,” Richard said, adding Bobbie was a successful and award-winning pastel artist.
He remembers sisters of vastly different temperaments: Bobbie, a quiet Earth Mother; Peggy, gregarious and outgoing, a Type A who frequently came home to Lawton.
“Peggy was her dad’s daughter,” Richard said with a laugh.
Painting remained key to Chun’s life, even as ALS stole her ability to move. When she lost the use of her right hand, she painted with her left. When the left became too weak, she held the paint brush in her teeth. When that didn’t work, she used a computer to translate her eye movement.
“She painted until she couldn’t. Her last works were (done) by moving her eyes around,” Richard said, adding she also painted with her lips: she had a nurse apply paint to her lips, which she then applied to paper.