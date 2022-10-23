Arts for All Gala items

Patty Neuwirth, left, and Donna Watson display “Orchestra on the Prairie,” by the late Lawton resident Peggy Chun. The painting has been donated to the Arts for All Gala auction, and Watson is coordinating an effort to raise enough money to submit the winning bid so the painting can be displayed in McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

 Scott Rains/staff

It’s a whimsical painting, a prairie dog in a formal coat, baton in hand, conducting prairie dog musicians.

It’s also a perfect illustration of two important elements of Elmer Thomas Park: prairie dogs and musical instruments that are played in the park’s grandest structure, McMahon Memorial Auditorium.