DUNCAN — The gray wolf and the great horned owl will be subjects of the next Zoom presentation by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
Owls and wolves were frequent visitors along the Chisholm Trail, but they weren’t exactly the kind of guests a cowboy wanted to have near his herd. In this free educational show, participants will learn interesting facts and details about these amazing animals. Participants are advised to practice their “hoot-hoot” and howl, because a little “best animal sound” competition might be included at the end of the lesson.
The Zoom presentation will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday. For the link and more information on how to watch this show, visit the website: https://onthechisholmtrail.com/trailtalk/.
Also, local artist, Mikel Davison will be in the studio at 3 p.m. Thursday. Davison will talk about his art and why he loves Oklahoma history.