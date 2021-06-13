Lawton’s Arts and Humanities Division has appointed a new administrator and he is ready to hit the ground running.
Jason Poudrier officially began his new position as arts administrator on June 1, under the tutelage of the outgoing administrator Billie Whipp. Poudrier came to Lawton, like so many before him, as a basic trainee at Fort Sill. He joined the Army out of a desire for travel and higher education. But military service runs in his family.
“My dad was Air Force, and my mom was Navy, they met in a bowling alley in England,” Poudrier said. “My mom got out shortly after and she and I got to follow my dad around while I was growing up, all the way from the East Coast to Alaska. When I was ready to graduate high school, I wanted to continue traveling. Well, my family had Air Force and Navy covered, so I decide to go into the Army.”
Poudrier did tours in Kuwait and Iraq. In 2003, he was wounded in an attack that took the lives of three of his fellow soldiers. After his injury, Poudrier was medically retired from service. He returned to Lawton where he enrolled at Cameron University.
“I actually ended up meeting my wife there, which is what kept me in Oklahoma. I’ve lived here longer than anywhere else in my life. And just this past year my wife and I made the decision to stay in this community long term.”
After receiving his master’s degree, Poudrier returned to Cameron as a professor where he had been teaching up until he accepted his position as the new arts administrator.
“With the classes I taught at Cameron, I would go over career opportunities with my students. And one of the sites that I was referring students to was the City of Lawton’s website. I stumbled across the position for Arts and Humanities Administrator, and I read the description, and I was like, this is exactly what I want to do in our community,” Poudrier said.
Poudrier has a passion for connecting veterans and veteran communities to the arts. It’s part of the reason he decided to stay in Lawton. He has been serving this community on his own as a private citizen and now, as the arts administrator, his career and his passion have come together.
“When you’re able to align your passion with a position that is going to pay you to do what you want to do, yeah, it’s a win-win. I felt I had to apply. And so, I did. I got the interview and was hired on,” Poudrier said.
While his first day on the job was spent in meet-and-greets and learning sessions, Poudrier said he did take away one very important lesson.
“One of the things I really want to do with this position is promote diversity and inclusivity,” Poudrier said. “And on that first day I met with the Arts and Humanities Council and saw just how multicultural it was and got to meet some amazing people from our community.”
Poudrier is bringing many things to the table in this new role but said the two most important ones in his mind are his passion for the arts and his wide network of connections. His seven years as a professor at Cameron and his involvement with the military art scene on a national level have given him access to dancers, musicians and performers that he hopes to bring to Lawton.
“I organized and directed the Military Experience and Art Symposium at Cameron,” Poudrier said. “That is something that I would like to make an annual event. I also want to carry on Billie’s legacy and make sure that we’re honoring all of the festivals that our community has come to love and cherish. That, and finding ways to add even more events. A lot of that comes from listening to the community.”
Poudrier recognizes that his appointment comes at an unprecedented time. The community is beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel after festivals and events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. He sees the arts as a form of healing and hopes that he can help facilitate that healing for the city.
“I really think that the impact of the celebration of the arts and culture is the connective tissue that brings a community together. And when you’re able to celebrate the diversity of a community, and you have something that’s open to people of all socioeconomic statuses, it brings us together,” Poudrier said. “A lot of research shows, basically, that there is a healing nature to the arts on both a personal level and a community level. And so, I see the festivals as a way for the community to begin to heal from the effects of COVID. And assist us in reconnecting with each other.”