Breastfeeding or pumping breast milk can be challenging, but it can be an extremely rewarding journey when a mother is supported and empowered in reaching her feeding goals for her baby.
The focus of “World Breastfeeding Week 2020” is the impact of infant feeding on the environment/climate change and the imperative to protect, promote and support breastfeeding for the health of the planet and its people. Breast milk is a natural, renewable food that is environmentally safe because it is produced and delivered without pollution, packaging or waste. Artificial milk substitute formulas add to greenhouse gas emissions at every step of production, transport, preparation, and use; plus, it generates waste that requires disposal. An abundance of scientific evidence concludes that breastfed babies experience optimal health outcomes and lowered risk for certain diseases.
Multiple health agencies recommend breastfeeding be initiated within the first hour after birth, exclusively for the first 6 months and continued, with adequate complementary foods, up to 2 years or beyond.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital has been a Designated Baby Friendly Hospital since 2015. We acknowledge that every mother has the right to evidence-based information, free from commercial interests, to help her decide how to feed her baby and should be equally supported and treated with dignity and respect for her infant feeding decision. At CCMH, we help mothers build confidence and learn necessary skills to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies.
Under the guidance of trained nursing staff, mothers are encouraged and supported while rooming-in with their infants, as well as educated on safety matters, baby’s needs and feeding cues, and helping her understand how to request help when necessary. We promote holding and cuddling baby skin-to-skin safely. A component of safe skin-to-skin care and breastfeeding includes encouraging mom to ask for help from hospital staff and, when at home, from her support person, to place the baby on his/her back in the bassinet/crib whenever mom is sleepy.
We respect that breastfeeding is not possible for some families in certain situations; supplementation is sometimes medically required, and some mothers will decide not to breastfeed. Formula is available and supported for these situations. In cases where patients have a medical indication or have made an informed decision to use formula, we provide mothers with instructions for safe preparation and feeding of formula.
How can our mothers in the community achieve these recommendations? The CCMH Infant Feeding Resource Center is a resource for all moms who need help or support in reaching their breastfeeding goals in the Southwest Oklahoma area. All women/parents have the right to be supported by society to breastfeed optimally and they can benefit from many different kinds of support depending on their sociocultural background. Support can come from their families, communities, health systems and workplaces. It is our collective responsibility to work together to help new moms and their babies. “One for All, All for One- #WBW2020”
Kate Copass, Registered Nurse: certified in Inpatient Obstetrics, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant
Clinical Charge Nurse — Women’s Services
Comanche County Memorial Hospital