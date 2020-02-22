Poor CG ruins lackluster retelling of London classic

Jack London’s classic “The Call of the Wild” is one of the most widely-adapted novels of the last century. Legendary stars like Charlton Heston, Richard Dreyfuss and Clark Gable have played the famous John Thornton — an aging outdoorsman in the rough Yukon. In every telling of the story, Thornton befriends Buck, a pampered dog kidnapped and stranded in the cold Alaskan wilderness after a series of bad misadventures.
At its core, the story is about discovering one’s place in the world. Buck goes from being a spoiled dog with a wealthy family to hearing the “call of the wild” to become a wild dog that protects his territory and family — going so far as to avenge the deaths of those close to him. There’s not a whole lot of tread left on this tire, but “How to Train Your Dragon” director Chris Sanders has attempted to take another shot at a new adaptation — the first in more than 20 years. There’s just one problem with this new one. Well, there’s many problems, but one stands out the most — there’s no dog.
How can an entire team make a movie adaptation of one of the most famous tales of man-and-dog and completely forsake half of that combination? Well, there is a dog — a CG abomination that looks so bad, he doesn’t even break the uncanny valley; he just sits on the edge, staring into the souls of viewers with dead eyes — doll’s eyes, as the late Quint would describe. Whichever Hollywood executive who came up with the idea to make “The Call of the Wild” starring an entirely CG dog needs to be run out of town on a train. Mistakes were made, and they were terrifyingly bad.
Buck is supposed to be the heart of the film. Thornton, played by the usually-bored Harrison Ford, is the vehicle through which viewers — and readers — see his story play out. So to see this CG horror on-screen trying to elicit emotions is more disheartening than engaging. At no point in the movie does he ever look even remotely convincing. It’s as if a random CG dog model from one of Sanders’ other movies was ported into this film with little to no effort. Buck stands out against the live-action backdrops and characters not unlike Roger Rabbit opposite Bob Hoskins in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” The difference is one was intentional.
To be fair, many of the stunts and setpieces in this film could not be safely filmed with a real dog. Not content to simply adapt the book as-is, which features plenty of thrills and excitement, Sanders plays up the action — adding more thrillride sequences that feel out of place in such a grounded and old-fashioned story. Perhaps in an age where superheroes dominate the box office, producers felt the need to add more action in an effort to attract a larger audience.
Ford’s less-grumpy-than-normal performance can be passed off as simply middling to average. Compared to the lifeless Buck, Ford’s Thornton is the liveliest on-screen presence throughout the movie. This is a surprise, considering the impressive cast, which includes Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Omar Sy. Sadly, most are simply cameo appearances — brief flashes of human interaction that’s meant to push the story forward, rather than add something to it.
London’s original work was not very long, but this latest adaptation manages to cut out much of the story in order to cram in additional action sequences and still fit within a lean 100-minute runtime. The movie never has time to breathe — perhaps because CG dogs don’t need to breathe — and instead feels like a race to the finish line in a merciful manner.
It’s apparent that Sanders was never the right person to handle this project in the first place. Coming from an animation-dominated background, Sanders didn’t have the capacity to adapt such a classic work. The visuals are impressive at times, thanks to some stunning cinematography of the Alaskan wilderness, but everything else feels stilted — at best — or downright bad — in the case of anything involving Buck. Main characters consisting of entirely CG have been done before, and done well. One doesn’t have to look any further than last year’s “Alita: Battle Angel” to see how a CG main character can still be believable. But even if Buck was entirely real, there are still too many narrative issues with “The Call of the Wild” for it to stand on its own against the greats of the past.