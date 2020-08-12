PlayStation exclusivity raises ire with players

The most popular Marvel superhero in the world is coming to “Marvel’s Avengers” — exclusively for one of three platforms.
Spider-Man will join the games-as-a-service brawler adventure title some time after its Sept. 4 launch solely on the PlayStation 4, courtesy of a monetary donation from Sony to publisher Square-Enix. Peter Parker will never be available on either the Xbox One or PC versions of the game at any point in the future. Welcome to the future of gaming — like it’s 2005 all over again.
Timed exclusives and exclusive platform content are not new concepts in the video game industry, but past examples have rarely been this blatant and insulting. What is supposed to be a love letter to Marvel Comics fans will lack its biggest and most popular hero on two of the three platforms on which the game is released. To make matters worse, this “PlayStation Advantage,” as Sony is marketing it, will also include exclusive community challenges, character outfits and in-game money to purchase additional content. It makes one question what’s the point of releasing “Marvel’s Avengers” on the Xbox One or PC with such gimped versions.
Sony has been notorious about spending just enough money to “enhance” its versions of games. Both “Destiny” and “Destiny 2” launched with additional content for PlayStation players. Some of those exclusives — including guns, strikes and multiplayer maps — have still never come to the Xbox or PC — even three years after the game’s initial release, in the case of “Destiny 2.”
“Call of Duty Modern Warfare” is missing an entire mode on the Xbox One and PC versions. Spec Ops, which many will remember as a fun and engaging mode in “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2,” in which players are dropped into different scenarios and tasked with completing objectives in a short amount of time for scores, was revamped and marketed as a major addition to last year’s “Modern Warfare” — only to be announced as full-year exclusive later in the marketing campaign. Spec Ops should come to the Xbox One and PC later this year.
The practice is scummy, at best, and anti-consumer, at worst. Consumers pay the same price for the same game across three platforms, except one platform has additional content. In most instances, the exclusive content is a skin or something minor. But Sony has become more and more egregious in recent years, locking up major swaths of content for its console. Some say Sony is paying to develop extra content. Many contend it’s Sony paying publishers to withhold that same content from other platforms.
In the case of “Marvel’s Avengers,” the extra skins and community challenges would be tolerable as exclusive to the PlayStation platform. But to lock up an entire hero — Spider-Man, at that — is beyond the pale. Not only is he a major part of Marvel Comics history, but his inclusion will come with its own campaign gameplay and additional multiplayer features. His exclusion essentially makes the other two platforms inferior and not worth purchasing, unless someone simply doesn’t care for Spider-Man.
To make matters worse, this seems to be only the start of a new campaign by Sony heading into the next generation. Hours after Sony’s exclusive Spider-Man deal was announced, industry insider Imran Khan revealed Sony has locked up timed exclusivity for “huge and widely known multiplatform games.” Announcements of those games are supposed to come in the coming months, as both Sony and Microsoft shed more light on their next-generation console launch lineups. Two of those timed exclusives were subtly revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase earlier this year. Bethesda’s “Deathloop” and “Ghostwire Tokyo” will launch exclusively on the PS5 for at least a year ahead of the Xbox Series X or PC versions. Both games were previously announced as multiplatform.
The video game industry is cutthroat and both Microsoft and Sony will use any advantage they can to get a leg up on the competition. But outright buying exclusivity for games and content by simply preventing it from launching on the other platform is a bridge too far. That money could be used to invest in first-party titles to help shore up a new console. Instead, it’s simply being used to handicap another.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.