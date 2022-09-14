PlayStation CEO unhappy with 'Call of Duty' release offer
Courtesy photo

Microsoft has promised to keep the “Call of Duty” franchise on PlayStation hardware for the foreseeable future after the purchase of Activision-Blizzard, but that’s not enough of a commitment to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan.

“I hadn’t intended to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set the record straight because Phil Spencer brought this into the public forum,” Ryan said in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz.