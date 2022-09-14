PlayStation CEO unhappy with 'Call of Duty' release offer

Microsoft has promised to keep the “Call of Duty” franchise on PlayStation hardware for the foreseeable future after the purchase of Activision-Blizzard, but that’s not enough of a commitment to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan.
“I hadn’t intended to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set the record straight because Phil Spencer brought this into the public forum,” Ryan said in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz.
Microsoft promised to offer “Call of Duty” on PlayStation hardware for three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends in three years. It would ensure that the popular first-person shooter franchise would still be available on the PlayStation 5 for the console’s entire life cycle. Six years from now, Microsoft and Sony will almost assuredly be talking about some sort of follow up to the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. There’s a number of factors that would prevent Microsoft from committing to the continued release of a franchise in six years, but Ryan remains undeterred in his criticism of the deal, claiming the deal would impact PlayStation gamers.
“After almost 20 years of ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact of our gamers,” Ryan said. “We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality ‘Call of Duty’ experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle.”
Microsoft had revealed the previous week that it had provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee “Call of Duty” on PlayStation with feature and content parity for at least “several more years” beyond the current guarantee. Xbox said the offer “goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements.” Curiously, the statement, courtesy of Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, pointed out the idea of feature and content parity — something Microsoft currently doesn’t enjoy, as Sony’s marketing agreement comes with access to new content early and exclusive game types that will never appear on Microsoft consoles.
It’s easy to understand why Ryan is playing such petulant games in the media. Ever since Sony signed a marketing agreement with Activision at the start of the previous console generation, “Call of Duty” has been the best selling game on the hardware each year. It’s also much more popular on PlayStation hardware than Xbox hardware due to the exclusive game types and early access for downloadable content. Even the idea of basic feature and content parity would be a threat to Sony’s dominance. Add to that the prospect of “Call of Duty” appearing day-and-date on Game Pass, and all of a sudden, Xbox hardware looks like the best play to enjoy “Call of Duty.”
The irony of Ryan’s statement, however, is that Sony established itself in the industry by acquiring developers and securing exclusive release rights with large amounts of money. Sony secured exclusive rights to the “Final Fantasy” series with the PlayStation, removing future releases from the Nintendo hardware, where the series first started. During the PlayStation 2 generation, Sony secured many exclusive games by purchasing exclusive rights from developers and publishers. Those deals slowed during the PlayStation 3 generation, when Sony struggled the most, but quickly returned during the previous generation and today. Microsoft still can’t even release two of its own first party titles, “Deathloop” and “Ghostwire Tokyo,” because of Sony’s marketing rights. Sony was also negotiating for an exclusivity deal for “Starfield” before Microsoft stepped in and purchased Bethesda.
Sony has also invested millions of dollars in ensuring non-exclusive titles never appear on Xbox Game Pass. The details of such contracts were leaked alongside marketing details for “Resident Evil VIII.” While all previous “Resident Evil” titles have appeared on Game Pass at a certain point, Sony ensured that this would not appear on the service with a large payout.
But with all of these purchases and exclusive agreements, Ryan is upset that Microsoft won’t guarantee future releases on PlayStation systems. One can understand why, but for him to come out to the media with such a petulant response is laughable. It’s purely a marketing stunt to get the attention of government agencies still reviewing the deal, but Ryan comes out of the situation looking much worse.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.