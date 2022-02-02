PlayStation announces purchase of 'Halo,' 'Destiny' developer Bungie

The acquisition wars will continue.
Merely two weeks after Microsoft announced it had purchased Activision-Blizzard for around $70 billion, Sony announced Monday that it had acquired Bungie Studios for $3.6 billion. Once the deal closes in an undisclosed amount of time, Bungie will operate as what Sony called an “independent subsidiary” of Sony that will report directly to Sony Interactive Entertainment with a board of directors headed by current CEO and chairman Pete Parsons and consisting of the rest of the studio’s current management team. This autonomy will mean Bungie work under PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, but will maintain its independence as a separate entity. It’s a structure that is somewhat similar to how Zenimax currently operates at Microsoft — reporting to Xbox Vice President Phil Spencer, rather than Matt Booty, who oversees the first-party development.
In its announcement statement, Sony said Bungie will remain wholly multiplatform with continued development of “Destiny 2” content, future “Destiny” franchise expansions and the new IP the studio is currently working on in secret. Unlike Microsoft, which has been very careful to word how future Zenimax and Activision-Blizzard games may or may not appear on hardware outside of Microsoft’s ecosystem, Sony has fully embraced the multi-platform future of Bungie. The studio could continue to self publish its future content on Microsoft or Nintendo systems, as well as PC, if it so chooses. The fact that “Destiny 2” remains a live service game in need of a steady population, don’t expect it to disappear from non-Sony consoles anytime soon, but also expect additional exclusive content to appear solely on PlayStation hardware.
According to Bloomberg, the deal has been in development for at least the last five to six months. It is not, in any way, a reaction to Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard announcement. Though, with the relatively swift timetable of Microsoft’s interest, purchase offer and announcement of Activision-Blizzard, it could be theorized that Microsoft caught wind of Sony’s expansion plans and decided to move forward quickly with its own new acquisition.
In what is certainly proof that the entire industry is connected by the thickest of tissues, this string of acquisitions has come full circle in the video game industry. Bungie began as an independent developer working on Mac hardware with releases like “Myth” and “Marathon” before it debuted “Halo” at MacWorld in 2000.
Seeing the potential in “Halo,” and wanting to secure a must-have title for its upcoming Xbox console, Microsoft acquired Bungie later that year and pumped the studio with cash in order to get the game ready for its 2001 launch. In 2007, Bungie announced its split from Microsoft to go independent to continue development of what was its secret IP at the time, “Destiny.” As part of the agreement, Bungie produced two last “Halo” titles, “Halo 3: ODST” and “Halo Reach” before handing off the franchise to 343 Industries in order to fully focus on “Destiny.”
Needing a distribution partner for “Destiny,” Bungie partnered with Activision to market and distribute their new IP. The rest is history, as “Destiny” has gone on to sell millions of copies with millions more active users. Though, the game has seen better days.
In 2019, Bungie announced it had split from Activision and would handle sole publishing duties for “Destiny 2” and future content moving forward. It has worked under that arrangement until this week, when it announced that Sony would acquire the studio, formally pairing the studio that helped put the Xbox on the map as a must-have console with Microsoft’s greatest adversary. Meanwhile, Microsoft has acquired the former “Destiny” and “Destiny 2” publisher, Activision. Industry observers will also elicit a minor chuckle at how Microsoft will now own PlayStation mascot Crash Bandicoot, while Sony owns the studio that created “Halo.”
Industry consolidation has become a major issue in recent years. While all eyes have been on Microsoft for purchasing Zenimax and Activision-Blizzard, Sony has also quietly expanded its first party studio portfolio. Bungie is the largest purchase, but Ryan has promised more acquisitions are on the horizon. Industry insider Jeff Grubb teased on his podcast Tuesday that there are rumors of another purchase “on the larger side of things,” but he couldn’t go into further details. Microsoft has stated multiple times it’s not done acquiring studios. So there’s still more consolidation to be had.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.