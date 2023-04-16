Local models will showcase costumes made entirely from plants at the 2nd annual Earth Day Art Fashion Show on — what else — Earth Day.
The event will feature complimentary gifts and detox drinks, environmental education, local artists, vendors and more.
Shamika Verdejo is the creative personality behind this event, and also is responsible for the creation of the costumes.
“I always wanted to do a fashion show with art,” Verdejo said. “This will be an entertaining event for art lovers, plant lovers and Earth Day lovers.”
First inspired to create this event after seeing a photo on social media of a woman clothed in a dress made of flowers, Verdejo decided that she could do it, too.
“I use only real plants in the costumes I make, no artificial plants are used,” she said.
And making costumes out of natural materials is not an easy job.
“All the costumes were created with a unique theme in mind,” said Verdejo. “I handmade all the costumes and some took as many as 40 hours to complete.
“I made most of the costumes from plants I foraged from nature, but I also bought flowers and plants from local shops and nurseries (when necessary).”
Despite all the hard work, Verdejo is relatively new to the creation process.
“Last year’s Earth Day Art Fashion Show was the introduction of my nature art to the community,” she said, “so one and half years is how long I’ve been making costumes from plants.
“I actually call them costumes (instead of outfits), because all the plants are held together using only grapevine wire, galvanized steel wire or floral wire. I don’t use glue; I don’t sew or use cloth in my costumes. I wanted to keep these costumes as organic as possible.”
The show is listed as an 18+ event.
“The event is adults only because the costumes are made of just plants; the plants cover only certain parts of the body. (They) provide classy, interesting, and unique body coverage.
“The costumes are not risqué; however, there is a lot of body exposure.”
The flyer for the event also lists it as “semi-formal” and “body-inclusive.”
“The setup will have a natural vibe, so semi formal or boho chic would match the vibe of the plant decorations,” she said, “(and) body inclusive means all body types, sizes and colors (are welcome).”
Last year the event sold out, and Verdejo is hoping to duplicate that success.
“The show was successful last year because the community was curious about what real plant costumes would look like. Also, there was a great team of models and sponsors that brought attention to the show,” she said.
And sponsors have turned out again this year.
The project is supported in part via grant funding, both by the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Office and the McMahon Auditorium Authority. Also sponsoring the show is Nene’s Scrubs and Body Butter, Shayln Nelson of Ten Oaks Real Estate, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Swanson Traveling Notary Company.
According to Verdejo, there will be 10 vendors at the event this year, with plenty of art to sell. There also will be local performances, including poetry, singing, dance and more.
Finally, an educational aspect is also included.
“Earth Refill Shop is one of the vendors at the event,” said Verdejo, “and they will educate us through product displays of what we can use in our daily routines to recycle, reduce, and reuse.”
Verdejo also wanted the event itself to be as green as possible.
“I made environmentally friendly choices, such as digital programs instead of printed programs, eco-friendly straws and reusable signage,” Verdejo said. “The fresh flowers of the costumes are going to be donated to assisted living centers (after the show, and) no artificial plants will be used.
“We have to acknowledge the Earth’s resources are not infinite and celebrating Earth Day is a way to learn how we can conserve in our daily routines,” she said.