Pixar invokes just enough emotion to elevate 'Onward' from mediocrity

Pixar’s greatest days are almost certainly behind the groundbreaking studio, but works like “Onward” still show there’s some life left in the studio — even if it isn’t very original.
The latest Pixar release initially feels like a breath of fresh air from a studio that has been bogged down by subpar sequels to better works over the last decade. Pixar has felt like it’s trying to return to its past glory with follow-ups to generational classics while simultaneously failing to realize what made those original movies work so well in the first place. “Onward,” despite its outward appearances, falls into that same pit.
Set in a “modern” fantasy world where storybook creatures like elves, pixies and centaurs gave up magic in favor of technological conveniences, the animated adventure follows a pair of elf brothers, Tom Holland’s Ian Lightfoot and Chris Pratt’s Barley, on a quest in order to spend one more day with their father. The elder Lightfoot died before Ian was born, so he grew up only hearing stories of his father from his mother and the obnoxious Barley. On his 16th birthday, Ian and his brother receive a magic staff with instructions for a spell that can bring their father back for 24 hours. Ian sees it as a chance to finally enjoy so many moments of his childhood that he was never able to experience. The spell goes awry, returning only half of their father’s body, forcing the two to go on a quest in order to find a missing stone that can complete the spell within the 24 hours that he’s brought back.
Despite the initial appearances and twists on longstanding fantasy tropes — complete with feral unicorns eating trash and biker gang pixies that can’t fly — “Onward” is anything but original. So much of the universe looks like Pixar’s version of “Dungeons and Dragons” dropped in a modern setting without any sort of imagination or creativity. Unlike “Zootopia,” which used its unique setting as a parable for racism, “Onward” does nothing with its fantasy setting. It toys with the idea that magic disappeared because no one believed in it any longer, but it never does anything with that idea.
Instead, the movie is focused on the relationship between Ian and Barley and their father. They feel. It’s a well trodden narrative path, but one that can still generate enough emotion to tug at those heartstrings — especially for anyone who’s lost a father. The two brothers continue to find themselves in escalating hijinks ripped straight from the pages of “Dungeons and Dragons” with a dash of comedy relief. The jokes are funny and the action sequences are well scripted and entertaining. But anything not involving Ian and Barley — including supporting characters — comes off a little undercooked.
So much of “Onward” feels like its inspiration was patched together from other sources. The movie fails to capitalize on its somewhat unique setting established within the first 20 minutes — forsaking what could have been a novel adventure for a by-the-books coming-of-age story. But there’s something about it that simply works well enough. In the hands of a lesser studio, “Onward” would be tossed on the pile of dozens of other forgettable CG animated films that pollute theaters throughout the year in hopes of bilking parents out of extra tickets for their children. Instead, Pixar’s latest release manages to find just enough emotion and heart in order to turn what should be a boring, run-of-the-mill story into a loving family-friendly adventure with a slightly sad twist.