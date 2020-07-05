Returning to a beloved property nearly 20 years after it ended — or more than 30 years since its inception — can be a troublesome venture. When that property is the beloved “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” that venture — or trek, so to speak — is even more difficult, as it tries to balance what worked in a different era with expectations and reflections of a new generation. Stick too close to what came before and it becomes derivative and pointless. Stray too far from what worked and why bother even resurrecting the property in the first place?
“Star Trek: Picard” straddles that very fine line relatively well, bringing back one of the series’ most endearing characters, but reframing much of his life and actions with a modern point of view — reflecting our concerns, fears and struggles in a franchise once defined by a perhaps too optimistic vision of our future. In hewing closer to a more cynical outcome for Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard — now retired Admiral Picard — some might be turned off, while others could be more enamored with such a drastic departure from the trappings of a franchise that spans nearly 60 years.
The new CBS All-Access show takes a page from its relaunch predecessor, “Star Trek Discovery,” by offering a much more modern looking vision of “Star Trek” with all the haptic visuals of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Kelvin Timeline” reboot, but maintaining the mythology of the original run. It at least works here, as “Picard” takes place in the farthest point of the “Prime Timeline” at the end of the 24th century. One could tell the writers were able to stretch their creative muscles a bit — no longer bound by the timeline canon restrictions of the prequel efforts — as the show gives many fascinating glimpses into a turn-of-the-century galaxy that has become placid and corrupt.
“Picard” follows the groundwork from 2009’s “Star Trek,” in which the events of the new timeline were created due to efforts to prevent the Romulan star from going supernova. Nearing the end of his career, Picard mounts a rescue mission in order to save as many Romulans as possible before the sun explodes. Starfleet’s plan under Picard’s direction was to use a fleet of ships manned by synthetic lifeforms in order to complete the rescue. But when the synthetics turn on their biological masters, literally setting Mars on fire and destroying the fleet, their kind is banned and Picard is forced into retirement in disgrace.
Years later, living on his vineyard in France, Picard is convinced to return to action after he’s visited by a synthetic woman who seeks him out for protection after she’s attacked by assassins. The meeting prompts a 10-episode adventure across the stars that sees Picard wrestling with his own mortality, his actual fate juxtaposed against his original visions and his own place left in the galaxy. Along the way, various faces from across “Star Trek” canon return and interesting questions are raised about the future and the definition of life.
This new show owes much of its inspiration and creative vision to “Logan,” in which Wolverine, at the end of his life, is pulled into one last adventure at the end of his life. The similarities run much deeper, often focusing on the hero’s place in a world that no longer wants them. Much of the conflict in “Picard” — both internally and externally — involves the retired admiral’s attempts to force himself back into a lifestyle to which he’s no longer accustomed or equipped to handle.
Stewart still shines brightly as the titular Picard, slipping back into the role as if he had never left 18 years ago in the maligned “Star Trek Nemesis.” Just as he returned for one last amazing performance as Professor Xavier in “Logan,” Stewart returns to make amends for what came before and to carry, often on his own, a new adventure that works to his strengths. This Picard — at more than 90 years-old — is not the spry captain he once was. But Stewart brings plenty of energy to the role, even enough to still offer a few of those inspirational speeches he was known for.
The show’s pace is weak in the beginning, but picks up as the serialized mystery is revealed. Admittedly, none of the new characters introduced hold the screen presence or audience interest as returning members from previous shows, but that’s OK. Much of “Picard” is fan service wrapped in a new package that still offers fans that fun “Star Trek” adventure, even if it’s different from what they remember. Even with this new approach, the main relationship at the core of the entire season will deeply move just about every “Star Trek” fan.
“Stark Trek,” at its core, has always been about optimism and the idea that humanity can and will become better in the future. That hope and optimism is still present in “Picard,” but it’s also tempered with a little realism, cynicism and yes, a bit of nihilism, that reflects our modern times. This new show, buoyed by the strong performance of a renewed Stewart ready to explore more depth of the titular character, may not be the “Star Trek” so many of us grew up watching as children, but it explores the human condition for which the franchise is known — which is perhaps, now, more important than ever.
All 10 episodes of “Star Trek Picard” are available now on CBS All-Access.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.