As a young boy growing up in rural Oklahoma, Randy Jones split his summers between one grandfather’s farm and his other grandfather’s ranch. He was the first member of his generation to be born in a hospital and live in the city limits, but country living was in his blood.
“I’m rurally-inclined, if that’s a word, that’s just my nature. I was a bowhunter when I was younger. There were aspects of that I really loved. Stalking, getting close. Wildlife photography is just like that, you just don’t take the animal home with you at the end …i t’s a different kind of shooting,” Jones said.
Jones flirted with photography off and on over the years, but it wasn’t until a mentor encouraged him to pursue his hobby full-time that he finally committed to the role. He spent several years with simple point and shoot cameras but, in 2009, he finally invested in a proper digital camera.
Since 2010, Jones has been working as a full-time photographer.
“I’ve been building up my clientele, I’ve done better and better each year. Over the last three years I’ve been able to increase my revenue by over 30 percent,” Jones said.
This year, Jones was chosen as the featured artist to design the 2020 Arts for All Festival T-shirt. Unfortunately, this year’s festival was canceled, but Jones was allowed to design the T-shirt for next year’s festival instead.
“I really felt this was going to be my year … but that didn’t happen, obviously,” Jones said.
With the onset of COVID-19, Jones and many other artists like him suddenly found themselves cut off from arts festivals, their main source of income. Jones watched as festival after festival was canceled or postponed.
“It has affected my income drastically to the point where it is almost nonexistent,” Jones said.
Beyond the economic impact, the hardest aspect of the current state of the world is Jones’ inability to practice his craft.
“I’m a wildlife photographer. I need to get out there and add to my resume, build my portfolio, but with most national and state parks closed, I can’t travel to do my photography,” Jones said. “It’s not been fun. To be a decent photographer you have to get out … it’s like any sport or profession you have to do it all the time or you’ll get rusty.”
That love of the outdoors has still kept him busy, even if he isn’t taking photos. While he is waiting for the lockdowns to lift, Jones keeps himself occupied trimming trees, mowing yards and knocking out a long list of honey-dos around his own land.
Meanwhile, he stays in touch with his clients and his artist network online through social media where he sees other artists suffering through the same kinds of hardships.
“They’re in the same boat as I am. It’s tough,” Jones said.
Jones has been uploading older works as a way to remind folks of his craft. But it isn’t the same as being out under the open sky and tracking down bold, new shots. Still, with the help of his wife Nina, Jones has been staying hopeful.
“The money-making aspect has always been a challenge. But I love photography. I love being out in the field with no one else around,” Jones said. “You just can’t focus on today. You can’t beat yourself down on what you can’t do. You can only do what you’re allowed to do. And having loved ones around that encourage you is great.”
As Oklahoma slowly opens back up under the governor’s orders, Jones hopes to return to the wilderness and the animals that he loves to photograph as soon as he can.
“There are a few state parks reopening right now, so I’m excited to get back out there,” Jones said.