The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Incorporated, Epsilon Delta Chapter, will present a “Parade Celebration” to honor the 2020 graduates of the chapter youth group, the Xinos and Kudos. Graduates will be treated to signs, gifts and waves of encouragement from educators, family and friends during the drive-by celebration at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The event will start at the Patterson Center parking lot, 4 NE Arlington. Images of graduates will be displayed alongside the drive-thru path, which will move from Albert Johnson, Sr. Avenue to L. K. Jones Avenue. Many grinning well-wishers will be waving and holding signs with congratulatory messages.
“This is one of the small things the chapter wants to do to show Epsilon Delta Xinos and Kudos seniors how proud we are of everything they have accomplished. We want them also to know, that no matter what challenges they may face, we are all in this together,” Willetta Walker, President of the Epsilon Delta Chapter, said.
Members of the sorority ask that all parade attendees please follow the CDC guidelines; wear a mask and social distance.