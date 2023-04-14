Do you take pain medicine? If you are like a lot of Americans, the chances are good that you rely upon over-the-counter medications to soothe your sore joints, relieve muscle aches and pains, or ease a nasty headache.
Tens of millions of people take NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) on a regular basis. These are drugs like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, etc.) or naproxen (Aleve). Such analgesics are moderately effective, but they can cause some serious side effects.
Stomach upset and bleeding ulcers are well recognized. Kidney damage, high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and other serious cardiovascular consequences are less well-known. For example, most people are unaware that NSAIDs are associated with an increased risk for congestive heart failure, heart attacks and strokes.
Acetaminophen (Tylenol) is often perceived as a much safer alternative to aspirin or other NSAIDs. That’s because it is less likely to damage the lining of the digestive tract. It is estimated that more than 50 million Americans use a product containing acetaminophen at least once a week. According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, that is almost one quarter of all U.S. adults.
Acetaminophen (APAP) is not as safe as many people think, though. An editorial in JAMA (March 7, 2023) points out that this medicine can cause kidney or liver damage. Each year, Americans make 59,000 emergency room visits for acetaminophen toxicity and there are 38,000 hospitalizations. What’s more, it is the leading cause of liver failure both in the U.S. and in other developed countries.
Some experts have recommended that APAP pills be limited to 325 milligrams instead of the range of doses currently available. Drug companies love the words “extra strength” but putting 500 milligrams of acetaminophen into such tablets may make it easier for people to exceed a safe dose.
The Food and Drug Administration has established the maximum daily dose at 4,000 milligrams. That could be too high for some people (JAMA, July 5, 2006). Because APAP is found in so many different over-the-counter products, from cold and cough remedies to nighttime sleep aids, people can unwittingly overdose. That may be in part because fewer than half of Americans read nonprescription drug labels (American Journal of Preventive Medicine, June 2011).
Even if people do take the time to read the directions and warnings on over-the-counter drug labels, they might not be protected. Some individuals are especially sensitive to liver toxicity from acetaminophen.
That’s why one solution would be to put the antidote to acetaminophen poisoning right in the same pill. NAC (N-acetylcysteine) can protect the liver from damage if given early enough (Journal of Medical Toxicology, March 2011).
Other suggestions include limiting the number of APAP pills dispensed in a single bottle or box. That might also be relevant to NSAID safety as well.
Ultimately, we need more effective pain relievers that do not cause so much harm. We have relied on drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen for much too long. Surely pharmaceutical researchers should be able to develop newer and safer compounds.
