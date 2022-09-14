Q. After pulling weeds in my backyard last month, I came down with a terrible itchy, weeping red rash. The dermatologist diagnosed poison ivy and prescribed prednisone. The dose started high and dropped gradually over two weeks.

I was about halfway through the treatment when I read headlines that steroids change your brain structure. That’s got me a bit freaked out, to say the least. Prednisone is a steroid, isn’t it? How much does the brain change? Is this something I should worry about?