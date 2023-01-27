One reason we love writing this column is that we get such interesting questions from our readers. Sometimes we don’t know the answers — or even if there are answers. But we often find that a search of the medical literature offers fascinating insights.
Not long ago, we received just such a question: “My late mother suffered from dementia for 10 years. I helped care for her, and it was utter hell as it progressed. My sister is about to turn 70, and of course, she’s concerned about dementia.
“I have bipolar disorder, so I’ve been taking lithium to treat it for over 35 years now. A few years ago, I began seeing research on using lithium against dementia. The results from various researchers are impressive, including double-blind trials.
“I have learned that a micro-dose of lithium is all that is required and not the usual dose necessary to treat bipolar disorder. On average, researchers found that 1.5 milligrams daily drastically reduced the formation of amyloid-B and plaques in the brain.
“What saddens me most is that I might have helped my mom avoid dementia entirely from my own bottle of lithium! But I didn’t stumble on the research until after she passed away in 2020.
“Now I figure that just one of my lithium tablets (300 milligrams) would supply my sister with nearly a year’s supply. I am tempted to order a micro scale, some gelatin capsules, and compound my own for her. She’s on a limited budget, and her doctor is not supportive at all. Although I’ve encouraged her to get a new doctor, that doesn’t seem likely.
“Is there a form of lithium water she could drink? I’ve heard that others use it. I doubt there would be any need for blood work at such a low dose, but I would insist she get tested anyway, just to be safe.
“My apologies for sounding like Dr. Frankenstein, but I’m totally serious. I don’t want to wait several more years, then discover she’s got dementia like my mom if I could have prevented it!”
We don’t know how to help your sister find a sympathetic physician. However, we agree with you that there are a number of intriguing studies hinting that low-dose lithium might be protective.
In one recent study from England, scientists found that people exposed to lithium were about 40% less likely to be diagnosed with dementia (PLOS Medicine, March 17, 2022). These populations were similar in other respects, leading to a call for randomized controlled trials.
An analysis of three such trials found that all supported the results of lithium for dementia prevention (International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, July 22, 2021). Tissue culture studies hint at a possible mechanism (Scientific Reports, Dec. 4, 2019).
Basic research indicates that lithium chloride can reduce beta-amyloid toxicity in the brain (Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, 2019). In addition, it helps prevent the buildup of tau found in tangles in the brain.
Nevertheless, we’d still need bigger, better clinical trials before most physicians would be comfortable prescribing even low doses of lithium for dementia prevention. After all, this compound can cause serious side effects at high doses, including kidney damage. That is why it is essential to monitor anyone taking lithium therapeutically.
