One reason we love writing this column is that we get such interesting questions from our readers. Sometimes we don’t know the answers — or even if there are answers. But we often find that a search of the medical literature offers fascinating insights.

Not long ago, we received just such a question: “My late mother suffered from dementia for 10 years. I helped care for her, and it was utter hell as it progressed. My sister is about to turn 70, and of course, she’s concerned about dementia.