Fifty years ago, a Japanese microbiologist tested some dirt from a golf course near Honshu. He and his colleague William Campbell at Merck discovered that unique bacteria in that soil had antiparasitic activity against roundworms in mice.
A decade later, Merck introduced a drug that was great for treating parasites in animals. Many dog lovers still administer a monthly dose of ivermectin (Heartgard) to their canine companions to prevent heartworm.
Then the company discovered that ivermectin could also fight off the parasite Onchocerca volvulus that causes “river blindness” in humans. It has been used since 1987 to curb that devastating disease. It has saved the sight of millions of people in Africa and Latin America. Some experts consider it a wonder drug on a par with aspirin and penicillin.
Since ivermectin appears to be relatively safe, dermatologists have also prescribed it off label for scabies, lice and rosacea (linked to Demodex mites). None of this got anyone particularly excited. But then COVID-19 hit.
Back in April 2020, Australian scientists first reported that ivermectin can also stop viruses from replicating, at least in a test tube (Antiviral Research, June 2020).
A year passed, and like nearly everything else associated with the pandemic, views on ivermectin became polarized. Some advocates were in favor of using this repurposed medication immediately and widely.
Others, possibly more skeptical, wanted to hold out for well-conducted clinical studies. But randomized controlled trials require time to be done properly. In a race against the SARS-CoV-2 virus it wasn’t clear we’d have that time.
Now, however, the scientific reports are starting to appear. A group of British scientists have just published a systematic review and meta-analysis of ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19 (American Journal of Therapeutics, online, June 17, 2021). They examined 15 trials and found that people given ivermectin were less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who did not take the drug. Ivermectin also appeared to prevent infection with the coronavirus, but that evidence is far weaker.
The researchers concluded: “The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”
Another review in the same journal was conducted by investigators who have been unabashed cheerleaders for the drug. They reviewed 18 randomized controlled trials of ivermectin and concluded that it is effective in all phases of COVID-19 (American Journal of Therapeutics, May-June 2021).
Most public health officials have remained cautious about recommending ivermectin as an anti-COVID medication. They call for larger and more extensive randomized controlled trials.
Some states in India and a few European countries such as Slovakia are permitting its use. The authors of the most recent meta-analysis suggest that: “Ivermectin is likely to be an equitable, acceptable and feasible global intervention against COVID-19.”
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
—King Features