Q. In a recent article, a person said that having a scan with iodine led to signs of hyperthyroidism. A thyroid doctor found antithyroid antibodies in the patient’s blood. You replied that some people react to iodine exposure by developing thyroid problems.
I have been considering using decolorized (white) iodine on my fingernails, which are weak and brittle. Applying iodine to the fingernails every day for a week and then once weekly after that is supposed to strengthen the nails.
Now I wonder if that is safe. Although my thyroid levels have always been normal, there are thyroid problems in my family (sibling, aunts and uncles are on Synthroid).
A. We have heard from a number of readers that decolorized iodine can be helpful against nail fungus. It does have antifungal activity. We do not know whether it could strengthen nails that are brittle, though.
It is unlikely that putting iodine on your nails will affect your thyroid gland. The dose of iodine used in contrast material during a medical scan is huge, more than 30 times the minimum daily allowance for this mineral (JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, May 2013). Nails do not absorb minerals very well.
Q. I’ve suffered from neuropathy in my feet for a couple of years. It mostly caused numbness, not pain, but recently it became very painful, like someone stabbing me with a fork.
A friend recommended a supplement for healthy feet and nerves. When I take it, the pain disappears and the numbness is reduced. Have you ever heard of this?
I tried stopping the supplement at one point and the pain quickly returned. So I resumed it and the pain is gone. Do you know how this works? Are there any dangers from taking it long term?
A. The supplement you refer to contains many B vitamins along with zinc, chromium, alpha lipoic acid, Boswellia extract and benfotiamine. Boswellia has anti-inflammatory activity, but we suspect that alpha lipoic acid and benfotiamine may be the key ingredients for treating neuropathy. Both compounds have been used for diabetic neuropathy (Minerva Medica, October 2017).
The usual dose for benfotiamine is 300 mg twice a day. Alpha lipoic acid, as well as vitamin B complex, L-acetylcarnitine, vitamin E and Coenzyme Q10, may ease the pain of peripheral neuropathy (Current Drug Metabolism, May 2018). All of these compounds are considered relatively safe.
Q. I was plagued with several patches of eczema, especially around my lips. The dermatologist prescribed a cortisone cream that kept the rash at bay. However, ingesting that much cortisone shut down my underactive thyroid.
I suffered through several years of embarrassing rash until I took a short stab at veganism. Within a couple of days, the rash cleared up completely. As I added animal protein back into my diet, it became clear that eggs were the culprit.
I recommend that anyone suffering from eczema do a few food challenges to eliminate the possibility of food sensitivities before turning to topical or oral medications that may have serious side effects.
A. Thank you for the suggestion. Food allergies can indeed trigger eczema (Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, July 20, 2020).
