One of the most contentious issues in health care is the cost of medications. The pharmaceutical industry pats itself on the back for producing new compounds for conditions like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
Doctors are pleased to have innovative drugs for hard-to-treat disorders. Patients want the latest and greatest treatments for everything from eczema to rheumatoid arthritis.
The problem with modern medicines, however, is the astronomical cost. Many of the latest cancer drugs have a price tag of over $100,000 per year. An especially promising treatment called CAR-T can run more than $500,000 if you include related expenses.
Medicare, which pays for a lot of cancer care, has considered limiting the amount it will reimburse treatment facilities. While that would save taxpayer dollars, it could put a huge burden on the centers themselves. Most patients would struggle to pick up the slack or even just meet their copays.
Cancer is not the only disease with out-of-control drug costs. Not long ago, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for the neurodegenerative disorder called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. You may have heard it referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
A controversial new drug called Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate/taurursodiol) was recently welcomed as a treatment option for this deadly disease. Then, the company announced the price. It will cost at least $150,000 per year, approximately $12,500 per 28-day treatment cycle. Such prices can be overwhelming, especially when you consider that there are questions about the efficacy of the drug.
Pharmaceutical companies justify their high prices on the grounds that drug development is expensive. Manufacturers often assert that research and development costs exceed $2 billion per compound.
It’s almost impossible to verify such estimates, however. Drug companies are very good at maintaining secrecy around costs. Because they do not have to justify their pricing strategy, Americans have no way of knowing if stratospheric bills are rational.
Other countries handle drug pricing differently. In places such as the United Kingdom, where the government helps to subsidize health care, national organizations determine the value of a medication. They set prices that companies may not exceed if they want to do business in that country. In other places, such as France or Germany, the manufacturers must negotiate a reasonable price based on a drug’s apparent benefit.
Here are some concrete examples, thanks to PharmacyChecker.com. According to this drug price comparison website, the price of Januvia (sitagliptin) for Type 2 diabetes is more than $1,400 for a three-months supply in the U.S. The same brand-name medication would cost under $50 from a Canadian or international online pharmacy. PharmacyChecker.com estimates annual savings at over $5,500.
This same organization lists the anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban) at over $1,500 for 90 days. It indicates that the same brand-name drug from an online or international pharmacy would be around $75.
Perhaps it is time for the United States to consider how to control prescription drug prices. If Medicare runs out of money trying to pay for treating cancer or Alzheimer’s disease, the drug companies will suffer along with patients.
