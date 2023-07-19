Q. I was taking ibuprofen (600 milligrams, two times per day) for arthritis pain, but I had to stop because it was causing renal insufficiency. This had happened before while I was on meloxicam. Does curcumin have the same effects on the kidneys as NSAIDs like these?

A. We trust you are under close medical supervision. The dose of ibuprofen that you were taking is prescription strength. Meloxicam (Mobic) is also a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that is prescribed for arthritis pain.