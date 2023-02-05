Q. My LDL cholesterol is a bit high, but I’d rather not take a statin. I’ve heard that bergamot extract could help. Can you tell me how effective bergamot is for lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides?

A. Bergamot is a citrus fruit (Citrus bergamia) popular in Italy. Tea connoisseurs appreciate its flavor in Earl Grey tea. Although it is used in food preparation, the fruit is too sour to eat out of hand.