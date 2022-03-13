Q. I have a strong family history of Alzheimer’s disease. If I cannot remember a word or an important date, it scares me half to death.
I have been doing a lot of research on what to do and not do to try to prevent dementia. I recently read that herpes infections might be a contributing factor. This is very worrisome, because I have suffered from cold sores for many years.
I have started taking L-lysine to speed healing. It seems to be helping. Do you think it will help prevent dementia?
A. The herpes theory of Alzheimer’s disease has been kicking around for roughly 40 years. A Canadian pathologist suggested that the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) that causes cold sores might also be causing “degenerative lesions” within the brain (Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences, August 1982).
Although this idea languished for decades, researchers are now reconsidering the “Viral Hypothesis and Antiviral Treatment in Alzheimer’s Disease” (Current Neurology and Neuroscience Reports, July 14, 2018). There are now at least two randomized controlled trials underway to test the antiviral drug valacyclovir (Valtrex) against Alzheimer’s disease (ACS Chemical Neuroscience, April 7, 2021).
L-lysine is an amino acid supplement that was first proposed to treat HSV-1 and prevent Alzheimer’s disease by a retired geriatrician (Neuropsychiatry Disease and Treatment, Oct. 27, 2010). Sadly, this hypothesis has never been tested in a clinical trial and remains “highly speculative.” Until there are well-controlled clinical trials, we have no way of determining whether L-lysine can speed healing of cold sores or help reduce the risk of dementia.
