Q. I get leg cramps at night. I used to have a prescription for quinine which would immediately end the cramps. Doctors are no longer allowed to prescribe quinine for cramps, so I drink a few mouthfuls of tonic water instead. The quinine in tonic works just as well as the prescription used to. I will try your mustard suggestion next time.

A. At this time, the prescription medicine quinine sulfate is to be used exclusively for treating uncomplicated malaria. In the mid 1990s, the Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of quinine over the counter. Some people are extremely sensitive to this compound. Small amounts may cause heart rhythm abnormalities, blood disorders or kidney injury.