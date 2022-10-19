Q. I am a big fan of Nizoral shampoo. It used to only be available by prescription. Now I can buy it over the counter. What’s the difference?

I don’t just use Nizoral for dandruff. I also use it as a body wash — on my face, behind my ears and between my toes. I leave it on for about two to three minutes and then rinse it off. I find it gets rid of my dandruff and itchy, flaky skin. Nizoral also seems to help with my athlete’s foot problem.