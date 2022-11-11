It comes as no surprise to readers of this column to learn that drugs have side effects. All one has to do is watch a little television and see commercials for medicines to ease depression, calm eczema or alleviate asthma. Americans have come to accept that such drug ads include a long list of potential adverse reactions.

That is why it always surprises us when some doctors become quite defensive about drug side effects. The most recent example involves the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.