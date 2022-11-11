It comes as no surprise to readers of this column to learn that drugs have side effects. All one has to do is watch a little television and see commercials for medicines to ease depression, calm eczema or alleviate asthma. Americans have come to accept that such drug ads include a long list of potential adverse reactions.
That is why it always surprises us when some doctors become quite defensive about drug side effects. The most recent example involves the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.
A physician objected to our statement that this blood pressure medicine could raise blood glucose levels. He said, “the benefits of lowering blood pressure outweigh the slight increase in blood sugar elevation. Please don’t make a physician’s job more difficult.”
This was in response to a reader who blamed HCTZ for his diabetes. Although most people can tolerate this diuretic well, some people do experience side effects. These may include low potassium, sodium, magnesium and zinc levels. In addition, calcium levels may increase. Uric acid levels could rise and trigger a gout flare.
There are also reports in the medical literature that people taking this kind of diuretic have a higher risk for common skin cancers (European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, June 2022).
Just because HCTZ can cause such adverse drug reactions does not mean it is the doctor’s fault. This medicine is recognized as a first-line treatment for high blood pressure. At last count, 17 million Americans take this medication daily. Being informed about the potential pros and cons of their prescriptions makes people smarter, safer patients.
Another controversial category of medications is statin-type cholesterol-lowering drugs. For most people, medications such as atorvastatin, lovastatin, rosuvastatin and simvastatin lower LDL cholesterol well and do not cause complications.
Some people, however, complain about muscle pain and weakness. They may also report blood sugar elevations. Although there are physicians who accept these as potential side effects of the drugs, others deny that likelihood.
Recently, a group of researchers published a report concluding that “Statin therapy caused a small excess of mostly mild muscle pain. Most (>90%) of all reports of muscle symptoms by participants allocated statin therapy were not due to the statin” (The Lancet, Aug. 29, 2022). In other words, these doctors think that people with sore arms or weak legs are imagining the link with their medicine.
We have heard from thousands of readers who disagree. Here is just one report that reflects a general sentiment:
“My husband had not heard of any of these symptoms when he started taking statins. Within a short period of time, the muscles in his legs were so weak that he had to use a cane. He was unable to attain an erection, and his thinking was fuzzy.
“His doctor told him he needed to double the dosage. He didn’t. He weaned himself off of them and is fine now.”
We don’t understand why some doctors react defensively to reports of side effects. When a car manufacturer announces a part recall, the dealership replaces the part without complaint. It doesn’t try to explain away the problem.
It is not a doctor’s fault if a drug causes an adverse reaction. Not informing patients of that possibility or even denying that it occurs, however, is a violation of medical ethics.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.