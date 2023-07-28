In the United States, there are two primary categories of pharmaceuticals. There are those that are prescribed by physicians, nurse practitioners and physician associates. These include antibiotics, blood pressure medications and drugs for diabetes, among many others.
Consumers can also purchase a wide range of products over the counter. That includes antihistamines like Benadryl (diphenhydramine), pain relievers such as Tylenol (acetaminophen) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) and diarrhea drugs like Pepto-Bismol.
In many other countries, there is a third category abbreviated BTC (behind the counter). In Europe, Canada and Australia, some medicines are dispensed by pharmacists. The patient does not need a doctor’s prescription. The pharmacist evaluates the suitability of a medicine like the antiviral drug famciclovir for cold sores.
In the U.S., famciclovir (Famvir) is only available by prescription. In Australia, on the other hand, consumers can purchase this anti-herpes medicine without a prescription. However, they must consult a pharmacist who will be able to dispense it from behind the counter along with instructions on using it correctly.
Other medications sold BTC Down Under include fluconazole for vaginal yeast infections and salbutamol “puffers” for asthma. Epinephrine is also available to treat an emergency allergic reaction (anaphylaxis).
Specially trained pharmacists in New Zealand can dispense limited amounts of the antibiotic trimethoprim to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections. Pharmacist prescribers can also provide a wide range of medications including oral contraceptives, vaccinations, cholesterol-lowering drugs, blood pressure pills and codeine-containing pain relievers.
In England, pharmacist prescribers can help ease the discomfort of sinusitis by offering patients steroid nasal sprays or antibiotics. They can treat a bacterial skin infection called impetigo with antibiotics.
Canadian pharmacists can assess painful rashes and prescribe treatment for herpes zoster infections (shingles). They can also offer prescriptions for menstrual cramps, eczema, tick bites, urinary tract infections, pinkeye and oral thrush (candida stomatitis).
In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration has been reluctant to create a category of pharmacist prescribers. There are, however, two drugs that are available from behind the counter. One is pseudoephedrine. This oral decongestant used to be sold without a prescription under the brand name Sudafed. Pseudoephedrine was also found in many cold and allergy remedies.
Unfortunately, people have used pseudoephedrine to produce the illicit drug methamphetamine. In an effort to reduce the ravages of meth, Congress passed legislation in 2005 to control the sale of the decongestant. That put pseudoephedrine behind the counter.