In the United States, there are two primary categories of pharmaceuticals. There are those that are prescribed by physicians, nurse practitioners and physician associates. These include antibiotics, blood pressure medications and drugs for diabetes, among many others.

Consumers can also purchase a wide range of products over the counter. That includes antihistamines like Benadryl (diphenhydramine), pain relievers such as Tylenol (acetaminophen) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) and diarrhea drugs like Pepto-Bismol.