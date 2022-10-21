Scientists have been studying omega-3 fatty acids for decades. Early researchers were especially interested in whether these marine-derived fats protected the Inuit of Greenland from heart disease (Acta Medica Scandinavica, 1976).
They hypothesized that high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) from fish and marine mammals might help explain why these people were less likely to have heart attacks. They noted that when Inuit people moved to Denmark, their blood lipid levels changed to resemble those of other Danes.
Since the 1970s, scientists have learned a great deal about omega-3 fatty acids and cardiovascular disease. A recent meta-analysis concluded that omega-3 supplementation can reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems including heart attacks and death (Cardiovascular Drugs and Therapy, Sep. 14, 2022).
Some scientists think that these compounds exert their various benefits by calming inflammation and easing oxidative stress. The cardiovascular system is not the only part of the body that reacts badly to chronic inflammation, though. Many experts believe that the joint changes and pain of arthritis are also due to inflammation.
Recent research suggests that DHA can help protect cartilage as well as fight inflammation in osteoarthritis (Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, October 2022). But, ordinary people have been doing their own private experiments on omega-3 fats against joint pain for a long time. We have heard from readers who have taken fish oil for joint pain with some success.
Others have used cod liver oil and wondered what the difference might be. One reader was thrilled to cancel scheduled knee replacement surgery because cod liver oil supplements had eliminated the pain.
More recently, krill oil has become popular. It, too, is an excellent source of EPA and DHA. Krill are tiny marine creatures (Euphausia superba) that live in the Antarctic Ocean. A recent study compared krill oil supplements to placebo for osteoarthritis of the knee (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Sept. 2, 2022). Australian researchers found that people taking krill oil for their sore knees had less pain and stiffness and better physical function than those on placebo.
Many health care professionals are skeptical about supplements. One reader reported: “Because of the huge size of fish oil capsules, I turned to krill oil. When I asked my doctor’s opinion, he shrugged and said it was probably no better than fish poop. He didn’t think much of it.”
This physician has not been reading the medical literature. Another reader reported a different kind of joint pain:
“My right rotator cuff was successfully operated on several years ago, and I recently reinjured it. The pain was considerable, and I couldn’t do anything with my right arm without aggravating it. I started taking krill oil and the results were immediate. Even better, it is still working. I can’t attribute the relief to anything else. I have my life back!”
There are cautions, however. A reader points out that krill oil may interact with aspirin and increase the risk of bleeding. Always check with a pharmacist to make sure there are no interactions with other medications. Some people are allergic to seafood and might also react badly to krill oil supplements.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.