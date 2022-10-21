Scientists have been studying omega-3 fatty acids for decades. Early researchers were especially interested in whether these marine-derived fats protected the Inuit of Greenland from heart disease (Acta Medica Scandinavica, 1976).

They hypothesized that high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) from fish and marine mammals might help explain why these people were less likely to have heart attacks. They noted that when Inuit people moved to Denmark, their blood lipid levels changed to resemble those of other Danes.

