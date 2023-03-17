The word “diagnosis” comes from the Greek word “gnosis,” which means “to know” or “knowledge.” The prefix “dia” implies “discerning” or “telling things apart.” In medicine, diagnosis is the crucial first step in determining what is causing a patient’s symptoms.
If the diagnosis is correct, the doctor is more likely to offer the right treatment. That could be a drug or a surgical intervention. When the diagnosis is wrong, however, it can cause a great deal of hardship.
When people experience an unexpected pain or serious health problem, they often head to the emergency room. They expect the health professionals on duty to figure out what’s wrong so the problem can be fixed as quickly as possible.
A recent analysis published in JAMA (Feb. 28, 2023) reveals that there are more than 7 million diagnostic errors in U.S. emergency departments annually. The report upon which this essay was based came from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The authors note that roughly 1 in 18 patients who go to an ER are misdiagnosed. That adds up to 1,400 patients who will be misdiagnosed, on average, in a single emergency department each year.
Statistics do not convey the impact of such mistakes, though. Visitors to our website have shared their own stories.
One reader wrote: “I woke up not feeling well, with the worst headache ever in the back of my head and sick to my stomach. At the emergency room, I explained my symptoms, along with the facts that I’m 73 and have high blood pressure.
“The doctor gave me three Tylenol and IV fluid. When severe pain started in my right arm, I was told it was because the blood pressure cuff was too tight.
“A CT scan showed nothing, so they let me go. On the way home, I stopped at a store. As I walked out, my right arm and leg went completely numb. I drove back to the hospital and an MRI showed I had a stroke.
“CT scans don’t always show a stroke is imminent. There was a complete disregard for my health, maybe because I’m a woman of a certain age. This was a really terrible response to a life-threatening situation.”
Another reader also experienced a delay in diagnosis: “I went to the ER with pain in my left flank when I inhaled. The doctor ordered a scan and told me I might have a mild case of pneumonia. He prescribed 10 days of antibiotic.
“That night, the pain got worse. I called my PCP the next day and was told to go to the ER. When I contacted the ER, they wouldn’t see me since I had been there the day before. I went home disappointed.
“My husband literally hauled me to the car and drove back to the ER. A different doctor ordered a thorough CT. Diagnosis: BOTH of my lungs were full of blood clots, a few of them very large. I ended up in the hospital for a week. I am still frustrated and disappointed but lucky to be alive.”
Emergency departments are frequently overcrowded and understaffed. A report from Kaiser Health News and NPR documents that many hospitals are cutting back on emergency physicians to save money. The reporters attribute this to private equity investors buying up the medical staffing companies that provide hospitals with ER doctors.
