The word “diagnosis” comes from the Greek word “gnosis,” which means “to know” or “knowledge.” The prefix “dia” implies “discerning” or “telling things apart.” In medicine, diagnosis is the crucial first step in determining what is causing a patient’s symptoms.

If the diagnosis is correct, the doctor is more likely to offer the right treatment. That could be a drug or a surgical intervention. When the diagnosis is wrong, however, it can cause a great deal of hardship.

