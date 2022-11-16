Q. Because I have Type 2 diabetes, I’ve been taking Rybelsus since April. My HbA1c is now down to 6.0, and I have lost close to 30 pounds.

There’s a lot of noise around using semaglutide (the ingredient in Rybelsus) for weight loss. I am sick of it! They are literally leaving those of us who truly need the medication for diabetes in the lurch, since there’s a shortage of the injectable medication. Why would the Food and Drug Administration let doctors prescribe diabetes drugs for weight loss?