Q. Recently I read, with interest, your article about the benefits of consuming olive oil. The amount of olive oil was very modest, but you did not specify the quality of olive oil. What were these people using? Did it matter where the olive oil comes from? I do hope you will be able to fill in the details.

Furthermore, I am planning to give U.S.-made products for the holidays this year. I’d like to purchase bulk olive oil and fill small bottles as personal gifts for my friends. Can you recommend a bulk olive oil that would offer the benefits you described?