After decades of research and billions of dollars spent developing new drugs, we are still lacking effective treatments to reverse the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. At last count, over 6 million Americans are struggling with this kind of dementia. Worldwide, the total is over 50 million.
Since there is still no cure for dementia, many people would like to know if there are ways to reduce the risk of developing AD.
One of the most controversial questions revolves around aluminum. An accidental discovery in 1965 revealed that exposure to aluminum phosphate (an aluminum compound) led to the degeneration of neurons in rabbit brains (Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology, April 1965). The authors were among the first to point out that aluminum, injected into the brain, could lead to neurofibrillary tangles similar to those found in the brains of people with AD.
Not long after that, researchers reported in the highly regarded journal, Science (May 4, 1973), that “... high concentrations of aluminum may be toxic to the nervous system.” The scientists found aluminum in the brains of people who had died from Alzheimer’s disease. They suggested that “... aluminum may be a neurotoxic factor in the human disease.”
Since then, the aluminum-Alzheimer’s connection has been highly controversial. Many neuroscientists have dismissed the idea that aluminum could have anything to do with damage to brain cells. But there does appear to be a great deal of data suggesting that aluminum is “neurotoxic.”
For example, J. R. Walton wrote in 2012, “Most humans living in industrialized societies are routinely exposed to bioavailable aluminum salts in the form of additives in commercially prepared foods, alum-clarified drinking water, certain pharmaceuticals, sunscreens and other topical applications.” Dr. Walton then pointed out that small amounts of aluminum from these sources make their way into the brain and accumulate in “the hippocampus, cortex and other brain regions vulnerable in Alzheimer’s disease” (Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, March 20, 2012).
More recent research has used animal models to probe the likelihood that aluminum can disrupt the brain. A study in zebrafish concluded, “These findings suggest that AlCl3 [aluminum chloride] significantly causes behavioral, biochemical, neurotransmitter, morphological and molecular changes in zebrafish, ultimately causing AD” (Neurotoxicology, July 15, 2022).
There is not complete scientific consensus that aluminum contributes to Alzheimer’s disease. Many researchers have relegated concerns about aluminum to old wives’ tales. After all, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of aluminum hydroxide in some antacids and requires the use of aluminum salts in all antiperspirants.
Despite this, a great deal of evidence has been accumulating that aluminum exposure can harm the brain. Perhaps researchers should spend more time figuring out how we can protect ourselves from such toxic effects. Until we have a better understanding of the role of aluminum in our bodies, it might make sense to reduce exposure.
