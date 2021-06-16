Choosing a safe sunscreen just became more challenging. A few weeks ago, we alerted readers to the Food and Drug Administration’s research showing that sunscreen ingredients are absorbed through the skin. Some of the chemicals used to protect people from sunburn have hormone disrupting activity.
Now, add benzene to the sunscreen challenge. This industrial solvent is categorized as a carcinogen. It doesn’t belong in sunscreens.
Valisure analyzes the chemical composition of medications so that consumers can have confidence in the quality of their medicines. This testing laboratory has released a report showing that a surprising number of sunscreens are contaminated with benzene.
Dermatology Times (May 25, 2021) noted that: “Valisure, a pharmacy dedicated to batch testing medications before they reach consumers, found in a recent test that 78 different sunscreen and after-sun care products contained benzene, a potential carcinogen.” The company was so alarmed by what it found that it submitted a Citizen Petition to the FDA. It requests the recall of contaminated sunscreen and after-sun products.
In addition, Valisure has initiated a crowdsourcing research project. This means that individuals can send the company their sunscreens for analysis. More details are available at www.Valisure.com.
Benzene is scary, but it is not the only compound in sunscreens that concerns us. The watchdog organization Environmental Working Group has raised red flags about some of these chemicals: “The ingredients oxybenzone, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate and avobenzone are all systemically absorbed into the body after one use (Matta 2019, Matta 2020), according to studies published by the FDA, which also found that they could be detected on the skin and in the blood weeks after no longer being used (Matta 2020). ...
“This constant exposure to sunscreen chemicals raises concerns, especially because there is not enough safety data for most ingredients. We have even more concerns about ingredients such as oxybenzone, which have been linked to hormone disruption by numerous studies.” EWG recommends that consumers avoid sunscreens containing oxybenzone. To do so, however, you will need to read the fine print on the label very carefully.
Sadly, you won’t find benzene listed on any labels. That’s because it’s not supposed to be there. To locate a list of products that had no detectable benzene, go to www.Valisure.com and look for Table 5 in the Citizen Petition to the FDA. You can also find a list of popular sun products without benzene at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Not surprisingly, People’s Pharmacy readers, like others, have been alarmed by this report. One wrote: “It is truly upsetting that yet another product deemed safe to use by the FDA is in fact not safe. For me, the trust I had felt for the government has been shattered over recent years. How could they allow this toxic chemical in products? What else should I not trust?”
Another chimed in: “It is truly alarming and concerning, both, that this dangerous chemical is found in sunscreens, and that the FDA appears to be completely asleep at the wheel while hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of innocent and unsuspecting citizens are using these dangerous products. Thank you, People’s Pharmacy, for bringing this report to light in your newsletter!”
