How do you get your medicines? Have you been accustomed to picking them up at your local pharmacy? Or have you been using mail-order pharmacy services?
In the time of COVID-19, many people who once would have gone to their local drugstore have switched to delivery. This requires a little advance planning. Prescriptions need to be ordered far enough ahead so you don’t run out. But have you ever wondered about the weather or how long your medicines sit in the mailbox?
All the news about the new COVID-19 vaccines has made people aware of how complicated the drug supply chain can be. The Pfizer vaccine requires ultracold storage and shipping. This mRNA immunization has to be kept at -70 degrees Celsius, which is -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
To put that into perspective, the coldest temperature ever recorded on Mount Everest was -42 C. Antarctica averages around -60 C in the winter. Your home freezer should hover around -18 C (0 F). The new Pfizer vaccine will have to be kept much colder than any normal freezer. Even the Moderna vaccine, which has less stringent requirements, needs to be held at -20 C (-4 F).
Most ordinary drugs are less delicate, but they still need to be kept within a fairly narrow temperature range. The Food and Drug Administration provides guidance for virtually all drugs it approves. Here are some examples:
The thyroid medicine levothyroxine (Synthroid) has the following instructions: “Store at 25 degrees C (77 degrees F); excursions permitted to 15 degrees to 30 degrees C (59 degrees to 86 degrees F).” The cholesterol-lowering drug atorvastatin (Lipitor) is supposed to be kept between 68 and 77 F (20-25 C).
The trouble with these very clear FDA recommendations is that they are often ignored. One reader wrote: “I have been taking Lipitor since it was introduced. A while ago, my insurance company induced me to buy a 90-day supply from their mail-order outlet instead of getting it each month at my pharmacy.
“For several years there were odd variations in my cholesterol readings. I lived in an area with very hot summers and very cold winters. One summer day, I noticed that my black mailbox was too hot to touch. I then read about the acceptable range of temperatures for this drug. My mailbox could take the package way out of this range.
“Since that time, I have gotten my medications at the local pharmacy and have had very stable cholesterol readings. More insurance companies and retailers are providing mail-order pharmacy services. Is receiving medication packages in a mailbox during extreme temperatures as much of a problem as I noticed?”
We think this is an unrecognized weakness in our national drug supply system. Although the FDA sets standards for storage, no one enforces compliance. While mail-order medicines may be exposed to extreme temperatures in delivery trucks or mailboxes, wholesale shipments to pharmacies may also stray beyond temperature-controlled conditions.
Perhaps we should learn from the extraordinary effort going into vaccine shipping and storage. Although vaccines are especially fragile, other medications should also be held at the proper temperature and humidity. If we want them to work as expected, manufacturers, shippers, pharmacies and consumers should treat them properly.
