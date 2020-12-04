When Dr. Jonas Salk announced on April 12, 1955, that the polio vaccine was effective, parents rejoiced. That’s because the polio virus had been responsible for paralyzing or killing hundreds of thousands of children. Some youngsters had to spend their lives in “iron lungs” because they could not breathe on their own.
Dr. Salk’s heroic vaccine trial of 1954 included a million youngsters around the country. Prior to its development, parents would try to keep children inside and away from swimming pools during the summer for fear of the infection. Sometimes quarantines were imposed and travel between cities was restricted.
Within a few years after it became available, the polio vaccine had reduced infections to fewer than 6,000 annually. Life returned to normal, and children were allowed to be children again.
Now, with the prospect of a vaccine against COVID-19, the public reaction is very different. Instead of jubilation, there is suspicion. The latest Gallup poll suggests that over 40% of Americans do not plan to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Reasons for this reluctance range from politics to concerns about safety. The name Operation Warp Speed has some people worried that corners have been cut. That has not been the case, according to Dr. Paul Offit. He is a leading vaccine expert and serves on the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee that will be deciding whether the data support Emergency Use Authorization.
When we interviewed Dr. Offit, he suggested that people are more cynical today than they were 70 years ago. But the FDA’s oversight is far stricter now than it was in the mid-20th century.
Preliminary reports suggest that both the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines could be very helpful. According to initial analysis, they are both around 95% effective. This is far better than experts had originally anticipated.
To put this level of efficacy into perspective, it is useful to compare the pending COVID vaccines to the annual influenza vaccine. Over the past 15 years, its effectiveness has ranged from 10% up to 60%. Overall, the average effectiveness of the flu shot has been around 40%. It may be even less effective for older people, who often have a less robust immune response.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have been careful to include people of varying ages, genders and ethnic origins. At first glance, the vaccines appear to be protecting high-risk people such as the elderly as well as younger adults.
It remains to be seen whether such vaccines will change the trajectory of the pandemic. Getting them out to the people who need them will pose challenges. The Pfizer vaccine, for example, needs to be shipped and stored at extremely low temperatures. That said, the logistics experts have been planning for this for months.
If enough people can be vaccinated, the coronavirus will gradually have nowhere to go and will eventually fade away. It may take six months to a year to accomplish this, and during that time people will need to remain vigilant.
Polio wasn’t eradicated in the U.S. until 1979, but the vaccine changed everything. We hope the COVID-19 vaccines will do the same for our era.
