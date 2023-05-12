Would you feel comfortable eating at a restaurant that was rarely, if ever, inspected? There’s a reason that health departments across the country make surprise visits to restaurant kitchens. Without such inspections, some eating establishments might be tempted to take short cuts on sanitation and safety.
Sadly, many of us are taking medications that were made in manufacturing facilities that are seldom inspected. A ProPublica investigation reveals that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is struggling to visit drug manufacturers in countries like China and India.
According to an analysis of FDA inspection data, the problem has been getting worse: “In fiscal year 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic limited travel and movement, the FDA inspected 37% of the nearly 2,500 overseas manufacturers; in 2022, the agency only inspected 6% of around 2,800.”
The Government Accountability Office “provides Congress, the heads of executive agencies, and the public with timely, fact-based, non-partisan information that can be used to improve government and save taxpayers billions of dollars.” The director of public health at the GAO told ProPublica, “While our drug supply is generally safe, problems do occur, as evidenced by contaminated eye drops in the last few months. No one wants to lose their vision or an eye simply from taking eyedrops to alleviate dry eyes.”
The eyedrop tragedy she refers to killed three people and blinded eight more in the U.S. Many others were sickened by the bacteria contaminating the drops. According to ProPublica, the FDA had not inspected the manufacturing facility, located in India.
This is not the first time that drugs manufactured in foreign facilities have been found defective. In the book “Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom,” author Katherine Eban describes a number of problems ranging from falsification of data to unsanitary conditions.
There have been drug manufacturing problems in the U.S. as well. But the FDA generally does more inspections in its home territory. When it does so, the visits are unannounced, just like the public health checks at local restaurants.
In other countries, however, arrangements for visits are often made well in advance. The companies have an opportunity to clean up their acts and many do.
According to the ProPublic report, “The percentage of overseas manufacturers that hadn’t been inspected within five years, or which have never once been inspected, has grown from 30% in 2020 to more than 80% in 2022.”