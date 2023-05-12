Would you feel comfortable eating at a restaurant that was rarely, if ever, inspected? There’s a reason that health departments across the country make surprise visits to restaurant kitchens. Without such inspections, some eating establishments might be tempted to take short cuts on sanitation and safety.

Sadly, many of us are taking medications that were made in manufacturing facilities that are seldom inspected. A ProPublica investigation reveals that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is struggling to visit drug manufacturers in countries like China and India.

Recommended for you