Q. I have had what’s known as a neurogenic cough, also known as irritable larynx, for decades. I cough every day when I get up, begin eating or drinking, during or after a meal, when my throat tickles and even when I just think about trying not to cough.
Doctors wanted me to take gabapentin, but for me it was a terrible drug. Instead, I resigned myself to live with coughing.
Then I read about calming a cough with Vicks VapoRub on the soles of the feet. I tried it last night with no expectation it would help. On the other hand, I had nothing to lose.
It worked! It was still working this morning when I had breakfast. If this relieves my coughing long term, it would be a miracle!
A. A chronic cough could be caused by medications such as the blood pressure pill lisinopril. Other possible contributors could be asthma, postnasal drip, acid reflux, smoking, cancer or infection.
When such sources have been ruled out, doctors may diagnose neurogenic cough, related to hypersensitive nerves in the larynx. Otolaryngologists may recommend speech therapy. Some doctors inject steroids, local anesthetics or Botox into the vocal cords.
Using Vicks VapoRub on the soles of the feet to control this kind of cough is untested and unorthodox. We have written about this approach for nighttime coughs associated with colds or flu. There is no scientific research, but hundreds of readers have found it helpful.
We think Vicks works by stimulating nerves that control the cough center. Please let us know if you continue to get benefit.
Q. I’m a woman in my early 60s, and my hair has been thinning for 10 years. Rogaine and several other products I have tried were no help. My hair is thinner than ever.
I’m so very upset about my hair that at times I cry. Before menopause, I had a full head of thick brown hair. Can you recommend some home remedies for me?
A. A recent study suggests that you might want to try Pycnogenol, an extract of the French maritime pine. Sixty-three women with an average age of 54 participated in a placebo-controlled trial of this supplement (Health Science Reports, January 2023). Those taking Pycnogenol had 30% more hair after two months and 23% more at six months. In addition, their scalps appeared to have better circulation than the women taking placebo. No unpleasant side effects appeared.
Pycnogenol is better known for its ability to ease menopausal symptoms (Journal of Reproductive Medicine, January-February 2013). We wish there were bigger, better studies of this intriguing natural product.