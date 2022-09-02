Q. I had athlete’s foot for 30 years. Nothing helped until I finally started using Vicks VapoRub on my feet after showering and drying them. This ointment also works on itchy skin.

A. Vicks VapoRub contains several plant oils that have antifungal activity, including camphor, eucalyptus oil, thymol, menthol, cedar leaf oil and nutmeg oil.