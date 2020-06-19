Slogans are often misleading. For years, the DuPont company used “Better things for better living ... through chemistry.” By now, however, most people recognize that compounds such as pesticides, herbicides, nonstick chemicals like Teflon and some components of plastic have significant downsides as well as benefits.
The Food and Drug Administration has maintained for years that it never approves a drug that isn’t both “safe and effective.” In fact, the prior FDA commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, sent this tweet on Valentine’s Day 2019:
“Some pills are red,
“Some pills are blue,
“All are safe and effective,
“If they undergo FDA review.”
“Safe and effective” may seem like a comforting slogan, but reality is much more complicated. All one has to do is watch a few drug commercials to realize that the FDA’s reassuring message is hard to defend.
The drug Xeljanz XR is widely advertised for rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. The announcer tells us that it can “reduce pain, swelling and significantly improve physical functioning.” But then there are the serious side effects:
“Xeljanz can lower your ability to fight infections like TB. Don’t start Xeljanz if you have an infection. Taking higher than recommended doses of Xeljanz for RA can increase risk of death. Serious, sometimes fatal, infections, cancers, including lymphoma, and blood clots have happened, as have tears in the stomach or intestines, serious allergic reactions and changes in lab results.”
While the announcer reads that long list, the mother and daughter characters on the screen arrive at the workplace and smile at everyone they meet as well as each other.
Clearly, cancer and death are pretty serious consequences of this medicine. Does the FDA really want us to believe that this drug is perfectly safe?
Another heavily advertised medicine is Jardiance for Type 2 diabetes. Restaurateur Dimitri “is on it.” After being told by the male announcer that “... Jardiance can help save your life from a heart attack or stroke,” the female announcer takes over:
“Jardiance can cause serious side effects, including dehydration, genital yeast or urinary tract infections and sudden kidney problems. Ketoacidosis is a serious side effect that may be fatal. A rare but life-threatening bacterial infection in the skin of the perineum could occur. Stop taking Jardiance and call your doctor right away if you have symptoms of this bacterial infection, ketoacidosis or an allergic reaction.”
While the announcer quickly warns about the potentially fatal complication of ketoacidosis, a small banner on the screen describes this condition: “Symptoms of ketoacidosis include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, tiredness, and trouble breathing.” Whether most people are able to see those symptoms, we leave to your imagination.
There is something else the female announcer mentions without describing it. Many viewers may not have any idea where to find the “skin of the perineum” where they might develop a “rare but life-threatening bacterial infection.” The banner on the screen explains: “The perineum is the area between the anus and genitals. Symptoms include fever, weakness, and pain, tenderness, redness, or swelling of the genital area.”
Maybe it’s time for the FDA to stop insisting that all the drugs it approves are “safe.” Every time we watch a drug commercial, we are reminded that is not strictly true.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert.
