Q. I was suffering from arthritis when I read your column about the value of turmeric. I bought some at the local pharmacy to take, and the pain went away almost at once. Consequently, I put off the hip replacement that my doctor was only too eager to schedule.
A man from India owns my neighborhood gas station. When he asked me what I did to be able to walk so much better, I told him about the turmeric. Later, a lady who works at the pharmacy told me that suddenly four people had come in to get turmeric there. Can you tell me anything more about it?
A. Turmeric and its active ingredient curcumin are familiar to practitioners of centuries-old healing practices such as Ayurvedic medicine. Over the past few decades, scientists have been considering the anti-inflammatory properties of these compounds.
One review of clinical trials in people with osteoarthritis found that those taking curcumin had less pain and better quality of life (Drug Design, Development and Therapy, Sept. 20, 2016). They also used less pain medication.
Q. I have heard for years that calcium tablets go through your system without ever dissolving and therefore do no good. Is there a liquid calcium on the market that might be better absorbed in my body?
A. Some calcium tablets are poorly formulated and don’t dissolve well. As a consequence, you can’t absorb the nutrient from them effectively. Others, however, work well.
ConsumerLab.com, which tests many supplements, has found that liquid calcium citrate (Bluebonnet) is absorbed well and makes a reasonable calcium supplement. It is less likely to pose a choking hazard for people who have trouble swallowing large tablets.
Q. Years ago, I suffered from IBS. My doctor recommended DGL, deglycyrrhizinated licorice. One cannot just eat black licorice, as it could raise blood pressure. I don’t remember how long I took it, but I have been symptom-free ever since. Perhaps it will work for other people, too.
A. Irritable bowel syndrome, IBS, produces a range of uncomfortable symptoms such as stomachache, cramping, bloating and diarrhea or constipation. Back in the 20th century, before the development of drugs like omeprazole (Prilosec), scientists found that deglycyrrhizinated licorice could help heal stomach ulcers. In this product, the glycyrrhizin is removed. Since that is the compound that boosts blood pressure, taking DGL is safer. We could not find any studies demonstrating that it is effective for the symptoms of IBS, however.
There is growing interest in prebiotics, probiotics and the low-FODMAP diet to help manage IBS (Microorganisms, July 30, 2021). A low-FODMAP diet reduces or eliminates foods that intestinal microbes like to ferment. That includes beans, Brussels sprouts, garlic, onions, wheat, rye, dairy products such as milk and yogurt, and fruits including figs, mangoes and blackberries.
