Q. My doctor prescribed Lipitor when it was a hot drug for lowering cholesterol. I was 48 years old and on no other meds. My numbers dropped dramatically. I was on no other medication and my blood sugar count was normal. My kidney function was also good for my age.

Everything was great for several years. Then I developed Type 2 diabetes, peripheral neuropathy, reduced kidney function and transient global amnesia. The TGA episodes were more frightening than all the other side effects combined.