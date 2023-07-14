We live in a world that is full of temptations. Snacking is a national pastime. So is binge watching shows on TV or a small screen. Once you are hooked, it’s hard to stop.
We all know that exercising and eating healthy foods is sensible, but we often have trouble motivating ourselves to follow through. That’s why monitors and feedback can be useful tools for some people.
We recently heard from someone who is about 10 pounds overweight and is prediabetic. His blood glucose levels fluctuate between 105 to 120 mg/dL.
He told us that his primary care physician prescribed a continuous blood glucose monitor. This device is about the size of a half dollar and attaches to the back of his arm. He uses his smart phone to periodically check what the monitor has measured.
Our reader shared what happened after getting the monitor: “I used to cheat on my diet every afternoon. I would reward myself for working hard by indulging in a bowl of ice cream or a couple of cookies. Sometimes I would have a Frappuccino. I never worried about calories or sugar.
“After getting the monitor, though, I could see the impact these sweet snacks had on my blood sugar. It was a bit like getting an instant report card. I cut back on the sugar, and my blood glucose levels have improved substantially. I also have lost a few pounds.”
Not everyone responds in the same way to feedback. Take the original monitoring device, a bathroom scale. Some people do best when they weigh themselves every day. If they make progress, they are encouraged and if they slip up, they try harder the next day.
Others beat themselves up if they gain a pound or two from one day to the next. That can lead to frustration and giving up.
There are lots of devices these days to provide motivated individuals accountability. Step counters can tell you whether you have been sitting for too long or if you have met your exercise goals.
Smart watches often have heart rate monitors that allow people to check their pulse and even detect some abnormal heart rhythms. Doctors can receive data from such devices if the patient is willing to share it. Blood pressure readings can be especially valuable since many people have white coat hypertension. That is a condition in which blood pressure readings are elevated primarily in the doctor’s office.
Research demonstrates that for motivated individuals, this type of feedback can be beneficial. A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (Jan. 25, 2023) found this:
“The results showed that simply receiving accurate step count feedback led to improvements in participants’ AAMs [activity adequacy mindset], helping them realize that they were engaging in more health-promoting physical activity than they had previously believed ... Participants also experienced improvements in mental health (i.e., symptoms of anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance and fatigue), self-esteem, and aerobic capacity and began eating more healthily (consuming fewer high-fat foods and more healthy produce).”
There was a time when physicians controlled access to health data. Now that monitoring devices are small, relatively affordable and convenient, it is up to people to learn the best way to utilize this technology to get feedback for better health.