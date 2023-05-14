Q. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, my husband began taking a bunch of supplements to enhance his immune system. He read that zinc was especially helpful against viral infections. As a result, he has been taking 50 milligrams daily for the past three years. Is this safe?
A. The recommended dietary allowance for zinc is 11 milligrams per day, so your husband has been taking considerably more than he may need. Zinc has direct antiviral activity as well as playing an important role for the immune system and even the cardiovascular system (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, April 12, 2023).
Daily doses of 50 milligrams of zinc taken for many weeks or months could lead to copper deficiency. This may reduce immune function, undermining your husband’s goal. It may also lower helpful HDL cholesterol. The Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academies of Sciences has established 40 milligrams of zinc as the tolerable upper intake level for adults.
The RDA for copper is 900 micrograms for adults. Our bodies use it in processes of energy production, neurotransmitter synthesis and iron metabolism, among others. Shellfish, liver, nuts and seeds, whole grains and chocolate supply this essential mineral.
Q. I’m a scuba diver. During a second dive after the recommended rest period, I often get severe muscle cramps in my thighs and calves.
Now I take about 2 tablespoons of mustard before my second dive and have no cramps. I don’t know why this works and don’t care. Yellow mustard has saved me a lot of excruciating pain, sometimes under water and sometimes during surfacing. I hope other divers will try it.
A. Thank you so much for sharing your experience. We have heard from many readers who find that swallowing a spoonful or two of yellow mustard stops muscle cramps quickly.
