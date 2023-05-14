Q. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, my husband began taking a bunch of supplements to enhance his immune system. He read that zinc was especially helpful against viral infections. As a result, he has been taking 50 milligrams daily for the past three years. Is this safe?

A. The recommended dietary allowance for zinc is 11 milligrams per day, so your husband has been taking considerably more than he may need. Zinc has direct antiviral activity as well as playing an important role for the immune system and even the cardiovascular system (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, April 12, 2023).